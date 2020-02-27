RICHLANDS, Va. — There are no easy games at this stage, says Grundy coach Dr. Brian Looney.
And it was anything but easy for the Golden Wave.
Grundy trailed the entire first half and made a modest run at the end of a 44-41 win over Twin Springs in the Region 1D semifinals Thursday night at Southwest Virginia Community College.
Cade Looney scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots.
The 6-foot-8 junior scored all five points of a game-ending, 5-2 run that broke a 39-39 tie, including a 3-pointer and two free throws with 4-7 seconds remaining to account for the final margin.
The Titans missed a desperation 3 at the buzzer.
The win sends the Golden Wave (22-2.) into tonight’s region finals and next week’s Class 1 state quarterfinals.
It looked bleak for Grundy after a 5-point first period.
“We run into that with everybody clogging the lane,” coach Looney said. “We weren’t shooting well, we did a little better in the second quarter and cut it to two at halftime.
“In the third quarter we held them to five points that defensive effort really swung the game.”
Conner Lane scored 16 points and Christian Hinkle came off the bench to add 11 points for Twin Springs, which overcame a 39-33 deficit and tied it on a driving layup by Lane with 1:58 remaining.
“We made some silly turnovers when they started pressuring us,” Looney noted. “They tied it back up and that’s a credit to their kids.
“That’s Region D basketball, there are no easy games.”
Grundy 44, Twin Springs 41
TWIN SPRINGS (41)
Owens 2, Lane 16, Reed 0, Elliott 6, Gilmer 2, Gillenwater 4, Hinkle 11.
GRUNDY (44)
Looney 21, Keene 3, McCoy 8, Meadows 0, Cole 3, Thacker 5, Cooper 0, Oyegard 5.
Twin Springs.......................11 10 8 12 — 41
Grundy.................................5 14 14 15 — 44
3-point goals-TS 3 (Elliott 2, Hinkle), G 4 (Looney, McCoy, Oyegard, Cole).
