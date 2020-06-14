RICHLANDS, Va. — A usually busy June for the Richlands High boys basketball team has been quiet due to the coronavirus pandemic but the basketball court has been getting updated.
The Blue Tornado play 30 games in the month of June to help improve as a team at a variety of camps and the Graham Summer League but have not been able to step on a court since the regular season ended.
The Richlands Middle School basketball court which is home to the high school boys and girls teams has been getting improvements in the mean time.
“Everybody is excited about getting on the new floor and they did a great job on it,” Richlands High School boys basketball head coach Fred Phillips said.
The main change to the basketball court was to replace the tornado at the center of the court with a blue lightning R. Other changes included replacing wide blue borders around the court with narrow ones to showcase the wood court.
“The wood’s so pretty and we just wanted to emphasize the natural beauty of the wood,” Phillips said.
Once Phillips shared pictures of the finished court on social media and with the teams there was an excitement about the upgrade.
“Everybody was texting me ‘can’t wait,’ it kind of tortured them, they wanted to go right now but we still got to wait on the new guidelines to go by before we start our workouts,” Phillips said.
The Virginia High School League announced June 11 that workouts could start Monday once the school district submits their health plan to the Virginia Department of Education.
The improvement to the RMS basketball court is part of Tazewell County School Board improvements to existing school facilities including the Graham Middle School court getting a new floor and the Tazewell Middle School Gym receiving a seating upgrade. Both those courts host their respective high school teams.
Workouts and games in the summer are more focused on getting players on the court so that they can gain the experience they need to be ready for the regular season and for coaches to evaluate what each player needs to improve at after seeing them in live games.
“The only difference is everybody’s going to get a chance to play and participate in summer league games and camp games just to see and work on their games and for the coaches to evaluate them,” Phillips said.
Unable to see the players in person where the coaching staff can see changes that need to be made and use demonstrations videos are being used to help the players improve.
“I’ve gave them weekly assignments during this pandemic and they’ve been doing it but it’s still not hands-on,” Phillips said.
With almost all camps for the summer canceled or pushed back, people are seeing if they can play in the fall. It would not be ideal but better than nothing until the winter for basketball teams.
“There’s some colleges out there talking about having some camps in the fall so I guess that’s the new norm so we’ll adapt,” Phillips said. “The only bad thing about that is you won’t have your football players like you would in the summer time some of the time.
The Blue Tornado have 3-5 players on their basketball team each year who also star on the football squad which leaves them unable to play in a fall league or camp. Those players are usually key elements for the basketball team like Cade Simmons who starred at quarterback on the gridiron in 2019 and then was named the Southwest District Boys Basketball Player of the Year over winter.
Simmons has graduated but Sage Webb was set to be a star for the Blue Tornado on the football field and basketball court this upcoming season.
