JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Princeton Rays lineup built a lead over the first three innings and their pitchers successfully protected it for the final six on Monday night in an Appalachian League baseball game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The P-Rays (25-27) collected a 4-2 win over the Cardinals (27-25), who are tired with the Elizabethton Twins for the lead in the Appalachian League West Division.
Princeton initiated scoring with an RBI groundout by Nick Schnell in the first inning. The P-Rays made it 2-0 in the second frame on an RBI single by Kevin Melendez.
Brett Wisely put on the last touch of scoring the Rays would need in the third inning, stroking a two-run homer over the right field fence.
Princeton opener Jose Lopez allowed both of Johnson City’s runs, including a solo home run by the Cards’ Diomedes Del Rio in the bottom of the third inning.
Brayden Theriot (5-1) gave the P-Rays 2 1-3 innings’ worth of shutout pitching en route to the victory. Late reliever Trevor Bridgen collected his first save, pitching two shutout innings.
The series at Johnson City concludes tonight. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Bristol 6, Bluefield 4
BRISTOL — The Bristol Pirates scored four runs in the third inning off Blue Jays starter Jimmy Robbins, adding runs in the fourth and eight innings to augment that foundation for victory at Boyce Cox Field.
Bristol (26-26) broke .500 with Monday’s win.
A two-run homer in the top of the second inning by PK Morris marked the only Blue Jays runs scored until Spencer Horwitz’s RBI double in the seventh. Horwitz added an RBI single in the ninth inning to cap scoring for Bluefield (25-27).
The series wraps up tonight at Bristol. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
