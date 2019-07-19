PRINCETON — Strong pitching led the Princeton Rays (15-15) to their first sweep of the season as they won 7-1 against the Kingsport Mets (14-16) at Hunnicutt Field Friday night.
Jose Lopez was almost unhittable for the Rays allowing one hit in five shutout innings with four strikeouts and a lone walk.
Eleardo Cabrera was excellent in relief allowing one run in four innings with five strikeouts for his first professional save.
The P-Rays scored five early runs as Jake Guenther drove in Nick Schnell with an infield single in the first inning. The second inning began with the first two hitters reaching base and Brett Wisely driving in Jhosner Vargas with a double.
A throwing error by the Mets scored the next run before Luis Leon singled to center driving in two runs.
Vargas kept the scoring going for the Rays with a single to score Gionti Turner in the fifth inning. Jake Guenther added another run in the eighth inning with an RBI single to score Wisely.
Leon was the top hitter for the Rays going three-for-five with two runs batted in and his first triple of the season. Turner continued his hot streak with his eighth straight multi-hit game and is second in the league for batting average.
Princeton continues its homestand with a three-game series against the Greeneville Reds with first pitch today at 6:30 p.m.
Burlington 13, Bluefield 12
BURLINGTON, NC — The Bluefield Blue Jays could not hold leads four separate times Friday night as they lost to the Burlington Royals at Burlington Athletic Stadium in 11 innings.
The largest lead the Jays had was four runs and they tied the game in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Spencer Horwitz and took the lead in the 11th on a Horwitz single.
Eric Rivera led off the game with a single and came around to score on a double by Horwitz. That was followed by a two-run homer by Angel Camacho, his third of the season.
The Jays benefitted from wild Royals pitching in the fifth inning as five walks scored two runs before Andres Guerra hit a two-run double.
Horwitz had an RBI single in the sixth to score Miguel Hiraldo who had doubled earlier in the inning.
After giving up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game the Jays responded with two runs in the top of the seventh. Guerra singled in Davis Schneider who had doubled to open the inning and Ryan Sloniger scored on a Royals fielding error.
Blue Jays Alejandro Melean struck out five hitters in five innings. He gave up four runs on five hits and walked two batters. Gaudy Ramirez struggled in his third of an inning of relief allowing four runs and Meliton Reyes gave up three runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Roitehr Hernandez who usually is a starter threw two innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts and Aldo Ovando took the loss in his 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Bluefield begins a six-game homestand today with a three-game series against West Division leading Elizabethton Twins with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
