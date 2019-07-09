PRINCETON — It is difficult to not take advantage of scoring opportunities when every player in the lineup has at least one hit and reaches base twice.
The Princeton Rays took advantage of consistent runners on base to win 8-3 over the Bluefield Blue Jays in the Mercer Cup Monday night at Hunnicutt Field.
The win gave the Rays (10-10) a split in the first series this year of the Mercer Cup and their fifth win in eight games. The Blue Jays (11-9) have won nine of their last 12 games.
After only having five hits in Sunday night’s 7-1 loss to the Bluefield Jays, the P-Rays broke out with 14 hits and strong outings from a trio of pitchers.
“We have an off day tomorrow and you have to play good before and you got to play good before an off day and we didn’t play very well last night so to come out and square the series up was really important,” Princeton Rays manager Danny Sheaffer said.
Both teams scored in the second inning with the Jays Joseph Reyes smashing his sixth home run of the season. Jhosner Vargas drew the game even in the bottom half with a single to score Luis Leon who had singled to lead off the inning which extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
It was Reyes’ third straight game hitting a home run and his fifth home run in his last six games. He was the Appalachian League Player of the Week for July 1-7 for his offensive tear.
Back-to-back singles with one out in the third followed by a wild pitch put runners on second and third for Leon who brought Nick Schnell in with a groundout. A fielding error by the Jays on a ground ball by Kevin Melendez brought in another run.
Angelo Armenta led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Schnell.
Matthew Peguero (2-0) was solid on the mound for the Rays throwing five innings of two-run ball. He scattered six hits and two walks while striking out six Blue Jays, a season-high.
“That’s what we needed out of him. He’s had a couple outings where he didn’t make it out of the third inning and so we needed a lengthy outing out of him and he gave us a good one,” Sheaffer said.
Both runs allowed by Peguero were scored on homers with Reyes’ in the second and a towering solo shot to left by Miguel Hiraldo in the fifth.
A base running mistake helped Eleardo Cabrera escape the sixth inning with runners on the corners and one out. The Jays’ Steward Berroa hit a ball to deep right center that center fielder Schnell ran down and fired the ball to first to complete the double play as Andrew Guerra had rounded second thinking the ball was going to drop for a hit.
Cabrera ended up throwing three scoreless innings with two hits and no strikeouts.
Jol Concepcion (0-2) threw four innings for Bluefield allowing four runs on eight hits with no strikeouts.
Kyle Huckaby relieved Concepcion and allowed two runs in his inning of work. Gionti Turner reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before Aldeniz Sanchez drove him in with a triple. Sanchez scored on a single by Vargas.
All game long the Rays hitters were getting into favorable counts and swinging at the pitches that they wanted.
“When we worked behind the count when pitching that’s where they’re going to pay off,” Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado said.
The first earned run of the year allowed by Naswell Paulino came in the seventh with a double by Melendez and Sanchez hitting a grounder into short right field. The throw to the plate by Berroa hit Sanchez in the side as he rounded first allowing him to get to second and Melendez to score.
The Rays continued to use their speed to get extra bases with Sanchez stealing third and then scoring on a single by Vargas. Paulino threw three innings for Bluefield allowing two runs and striking out five hitters.
Ryan Allain allowed one run in the ninth for the Rays with a groundout scoring Berroa after he had singled, stolen second and advanced to third on the deflected throw.
The defense was solid for both teams with the Rays Mason Mallard making a diving catch in left field on a line drive by Hiraldo and the Blue Jays shortstop Addison Barger making a diving catch on a line drive by Melendez.
Both teams are off today for the MLB All-Star Game before Princeton travels to take on Kingsport for a three-game series and Bluefield has a three-game series on the road against Pulaski. The Mercer Cup will resume Saturday with a four-game series hosted by the Jays.
Princeton 8, Bluefield 3
Bluefield..........010 010 001 — 3 8 1
Princeton.........012 120 20x — 8 14 2
BLU- Jol Concepcion, Kyle Huckaby (5), NAswell Paulino (6) and Andres Guerra. PRIN- Matthew Peguero, Eleardo Cabrera (6), Ryan Allain (9) and Kevin Melendez. HR: BLU- Reyes (6), 2nd, one out, bases empty. Hiraldo(3), 5th, one out, bases empty. PRIN- none.
