BLUEFIELD — Telling players to focus is something that coaches do from youth teams to the major leagues.
One pitch or play one player is not focused can lose the game for the team. People perform at their best when they are focused.
The Princeton Rays’ Luis Leon has emphasized to himself the importance of focus every time he steps on the field and it has been a key reason for his success.
“I focus when I enter the batter’s box to give my best always looking to locate a pitch. I am always going for the fastball, it is the pitch that I want to attack,” Leon said.
Leon has taken the Appalachian League by storm with the highest batting average in the league, .364, and an 18-game hitting streak earlier in the season
Being completely focus is what has helped Leon this season adjust to the tougher competition at a higher level than he has ever faced, as well as playing a new position.
“Focus is the basis of working each pitch, each at-bat so that the game does not go very fast but you control the game that is the most important,” Leon said.
Playing against tougher competition can be a challenge for all players at the beginning because they are not use to the speed of every facet of the game. Once they are able to get up to speed, that is where their success finally comes — hopefully leading them to the next level.
The key to Leon’s success hitting this year has been learning to swing at the pitches he wants instead of what the pitcher wants.
“Be ready for the fastball all the time,” Leon said.
Leon’s goal is to get himself ahead in the count where pitcher’s are most likely to throw him a fastball. He has a .536 batting average when he’s ahead.
This year is the first year that Leon has gotten in the starting lineup almost every day and it has helped his development.
“I haven’t seen Luis get consistent at-bats for a couple of years and he’s getting consistent at-bats in the middle of the lineup so the production we’re seeing out of him was surprising at first but not surprising now. He’s a force in the middle of our lineup,” Princeton Rays manager Danny Sheaffer said.
He has 19 runs batted in so far along with eight doubles, on triple and two home runs. Batting third for the Rays, most nights he has been a rally starter for the team and come through in clutch situations.
Even when Leon is not starting or on an outright day off, this becomes a day of observing each pitch thrown and learning what pitchers throw in different counts is useful. This shows him how that team likes to approach hitters and this helps Leon when he faces that pitcher down the road.
“You don’t have a day not playing, as instead you are watching each pitcher’s pitch from righties and lefties. It makes you a better hitter and in this league continuing to work is very important,” Leon said.
Leon was originally signed as a shortstop by the Tampa Bay Rays as an international free agent in 2015 for $125,000.
He spent the following year in the Dominican Summer League where he had a .227 batting average and 12 doubles.
In two seasons in the Gulf Coast League he did not have a batting average above .230, but showed improvement in his second season increasing the number of walks and lowering his strikeouts.
Last year Leon had a pinch of the Appalachian League playing in one game for the Princeton Rays where he got one hit in four at-bats.
Before this season Leon switched to catching after playing shortstop and third base the last two seasons.
Leon has adjusted well to the changes with only two errors and four passed balls in 21 games defensively. He has thrown out seven of 21 players attempting to steal on him.
“I think is the basis of being a good catcher is to have a mentality of focus that you are going to bring defensively,” Leon said.
The focus is important because with the roster ever-changing Leon can be catching a pitcher who he has never played with before in an important scenario with very little time before to prepare.
Leon is not just focused on improving himself but helping each teammate get better at even the smallest things, which will see the team have more success this season.
“It is always the key to be professional outside and within the field and help my teammates to be better every day, work on the little things make the difference,” Leon said.
The Rays have the highest team batting average in the Appalachian League and Leon has been a huge part of that. He has had hits in 24 of the 27 games he has played.
A surprise at the start of the season, Leon has become one of the key players for Sheaffer due to his consistent hitting at a position known more for its defensive abilities.
“He’s a switch-hitting catcher with the ability to hit the ball out of he ballpark so we’re really happy to have him,” Sheaffer said.
