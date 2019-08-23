TUSCULUM, Tenn. — Runs were at a premium in the first game of a doubleheader between the Princeton Rays and the Greeneville Reds. The Reds scored a single run in the fifth inning to win 1-0 in seven innings at Pioneer Park.
A Jose Tello solo home run off Rays reliever Bryan Herrera was the difference in a game that saw the team’s combine for only seven hits.
P-Rays started Seth Johnson dominated in his two innings of work striking out five while allowing no base runners. Herrera picked up the loss going four innings with one run allowed on three hits. He struck out two in his longest outing of the season.
The Rays hitters were stifled by Reds pitcher Jacques Pucheu who struck out nine in a complete game shutout. Aldenis Sanchez had two of the four hits for the P-Rays and increased his stolen base total for the season to 16 with a pair in the game.
Daiwer Castellanos had a double and Kevin Melendez a single to round out the hitting for the Rays.
Game Two: Princeton 11, Greeneville 0
After getting shutout in game one of the double header the Rays exploded for 11 runs and 11 hits in the nightcap victory over the Reds.
Every hitter reached base for the Rays and five different players drove in runs. Yunior Martinez led the P-Rays with two hits and four runs batted in along with two stolen bases.
Dawson Dimon, Diego Infante and Jhosner Vargas each had two hits. Dimon had a double and two RBIs while Infante scored three times along with hitting a double.
Stanly Sabino gave the Rays a great start going four scoreless innings while striking out seven. In relief Vincent Byrd threw 3 scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts.
The Rays scored five runs in the third inning on three RBI singles and a throwing error on a dropped third strike that brought in two runs.
The four-game series continues today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport 8, Bluefield 5
KINGSPORT, Tenn.— Despite a four-hit night from Justin Ammons the Bluefield Blue Jays were beaten 8-5 by the Kingsport Mets Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Since getting promoted to the Appalachian League Ammons has been on a tear from the leadoff spot with a .407 batting average. The center fielder has hits in 13 of his last 14 games.
Ammons opened the game with a double and moved to third on a single before scoring on a Spencer Horwitz groundout. In the fifth he started the Jays (30-32) rally again with a double and scored on a PK Morris single.
He scored a run in the eight after reaching on a fielder’s choice and moving to second on the ensuing error. Ammons scampered to third on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on another wild pitch.
Alejandro Melean made his first start and appearance in almost a month only getting two outs before being relieved. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while getting both outs on strikeouts.
Jays reliever Aldo Ovando went 1 1/3 innings giving up three runs on four hits. Naswell Paulino was solid in relief throwing 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two runs allowed. Yunior Hinojosa threw a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.
Leonardo Jimenez scored a run in the fifth on a single from Davis Schneider. In the seventh Schneider scored on a single by D.J Daniels.
First pitch for the second game of the three game series is today at 6:30 p.m.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
