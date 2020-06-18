WISE, Va. — Former Virginia-Wise/Clinch Valley College Head Football Coach Bill Ramseyer is a finalist for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The first coach in school history, Ramseyer guided the Highland Cavaliers to a pair of playoff appearances and an undefeated regular season in 1996.
A three-time district coach of the year, Ramseyer is inducted in seven hall of fames, including the Virginia-Wise and NAIA Hall of Fame. Over his career, the coach guided his teams to winning seasons in 24 of the 30 seasons, along the way coaching 70 All-Americans.
