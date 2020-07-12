PIPESTEM — Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Va. shot a 1-over par 73 to win the Gross Division of the 50-59 age group in Friday’s WVGA Senior Series event at Pipestem Resort, on Friday.
In total, 68 players took to the Par 72 layout on the Pipestem course.
Chuck Workman of Marlinton shot a 73 to claim the Net Division victory in the 50-59 age group.
John Duty of Hurricane took home the Gross crown in the Silver Division (60-69) by shooting an even par 72. In the Net Division it was Jack Agosti of Poca whose Net 65 earned him the victory.
Bob White of Hurricane was low man in the Gold Division (70+), firing a one under par 71 and also won the Little General Stores Round of the Day. Ralph Wright of Clendenin earned the Net victory with his Net 67.
Of local interest, Al Morgan of Princeton shot an 88 to finish 17th overall in the Gold Division. John West of Bluefield shot a net score of 78 to finish 11th overall in the 50-59 age group.
The Senior Series will be back in action Wednesday at Bel Meadow Golf Course in Nutter Fort.
