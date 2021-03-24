LAURINBURG, S.C. — The Bluefield College softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of St. Andrews on the road, on Wednesday.
BC defeated St. the Knights 14-6 in the first of two Appalachian Athletic Conference games. The Rams prevailed 6-2 in the nightcap.
Tied at six after four innings, the Rams scored a run in the fifth and six in the sixth to forge ahead. A final Rams run came across the plate in the seventh.
Kristina Sanchez had three hits and knocked in three runs, while Claudia Santana had two hits with two RBIs. Lexi Harmon and Chloe Hicks each had a pair of hits.
Taylor Nunn, in relief of Jocilyn Thompson, earned the win. Nunn pitched the final three-and-one -third innings.
“We got a big-time effort from our pitching staff,” said BC head coach Sam White. “Our offense was patient and we took advantage of the opportunities. I am very proud of the effort.”
The Rams scored two in the first and four in the fourth to gain the win. Kristina Sanchez had a pair of hits and two RBIs to lead BC, while Lexi Harmon knocked in two runs with a double.
Taylor Nunn picked up her second win of the day as she pitched five-and-two-third innings. Jocilyn Thompson closed out for the Rams.
“Taylor Nunn shut down the kids who hurt us in the first game,” said Rams head coach Sam White.
“Jocilyn Thompson did a masterful job closing. Lexi Harmon powered the offense while Sanchez controlled the defense.
“Tonight we looked more like ourselves.”
The Rams take on Columbia College in a conference twinbill at home on Friday at Graham Rec Park. First game starts at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.