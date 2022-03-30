BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University softball pushed its winning streak to four with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Alice Lloyd College, Wednesday afternoon at Graham Recreational Park.
The Rams came from behind to claim game one 5-3 and shut out the Eagles 7-0 in the second game.
“Overall, I’m proud of the girls today. The first game we struggled with our hitting but came around at the end to come back and win and then hit good the second game. Our pitchers pitched really well today also,” said Bluefield University head coach Baylee Allen.
In the first game, Alice Lloyd scored a run in each of the first three innings. The Rams tied with three in the third on a combination of Alice Lloyd errors. Bluefield University took the lead in the sixth on a two-run single by Caitlyn Gable.
Jocilyn Thompson pitched the final 2 2-3 innings and allowed one hit on her way to the win.
Brooke Rowe had a pair of hits while Gable knocked in two runs.
In the second game, Laci Williams pitched a complete game four-hit shutout to propel the Rams to victory behind a four-run fourth inning that gave Bluefield University an insurmountable lead.
Lauryn Bailey, Chloe Hicks, and Hallie Cox each had two hits for the Rams. Hicks knocked in two runs, Cox one.
“We are battling some injuries on the team so I had to put some people in positions they weren’t used to playing, but everyone stepped up and played the best they could have at those positions,” Allen said.
The Rams visit Truett McConnell, Saturday for an Appalachian Athletic Conference doubleheader.
