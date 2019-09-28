BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk and Emory & Henry College head coach Curt Newsome are both E&H alumni who played under both head coach Larry Bales and Fred Selfe.
This week they have something else in common. Both of their respective football programs are hungry for a win.
The Rams (0-3) will host the Wasps (0-2) in a non-conference game that kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight at Mitchell Stadium. Bluefield College and Emory & Henry hasn’t met on the gridiron since the 1930s.
“Somebody’s got to get a win,” said Lusk, whose team lost 30-13 last week to late-surging Ave Maria.
“If I’m not mistaken, when we were looking up the history of Mitchell Stadium at one point, I believe the first Bluefield College game was against Emory & Henry. Bluefield College was a junior college so it was probably Emory’s JV team. But I’m not 100 percent sure on that,” said Lusk.
Newsome was a successful high school football coach for 16 years before moving to the college ranks. He spent seven years on the staff at James Madison — including the 2004 Division I FCS national championship season — and seven years at Virginia Tech. He took over as Emory & Henry’s head coach in 2014.
Except for a short stint as a student assistant coach working with his former Christiansburg High School head coach Phil Robbins prior to going Gardner-Webb and a year as an assistant football coach at Abingdon before going to work for Lou Wacker at Emory & Henry, most of Lusk’s coaching experience has been at the college level.
The two coaches’ common college of origin would imply they share some foundational similarities in their football. If there are any predictive insights that might be used to Lusk’s advantage in Saturday’s game, he can’t put his finger on them. He figures the same is true of Newsome.
And at any rate, both coaches have their hands full correcting the course of their respective seasons from the inside out. The prospect of outfoxing one another is hardly the first order of business.
“Curt and I are friends and very cordial, but our paths have been very different. We’ve never coached together and aside from a couple of scrimmages, we’ve not coached against one another,” said Lusk.
“We like to throw the football. I think they like to throw the football. That’s something we have in common. But other than that ... I’m not quite sure,” he said.
That’s as good a comparison as any to make headed into this game.
In the Wasps’ season opening loss to North Carolina Wesleyan, junior quarterback Colin Ellis completed 19-of-32 pass attempts for 269 yards and two scores, giving up two picks. Derrick Yates (9-137, 1 TD) led the receiving corps and T. J. Tester (16-56) led a rushing attack that netted 76 yards on the day.
In last week’s 20-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Randolph-Macon, junior quarterback Hunter Taylor completed 10-of-28 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown, and a pick. Yates led the receivers with four catches for 64 yards and Tester rushed for 76.
“It kind of reminds us of us. They were ahead and had a chance and kind of let it get away from them at the end, and Randolph-Macon was picked to win it,” Lusk said. “They’ve opened up with some tough teams just like we have, so I expect a great football game on Saturday night.”
Quarterback Aidan Wilder paces the Rams offense. He has thus far passed for 781 yards and five touchdowns, with three picks.
Other than the loss to the University of Pikeville — which has subsequently been removed from Bluefield College’s loss column as a ‘no contest’ due to an administrative technicality — the Rams have consistently had solid opportunities to win.
The Ave Maria game was 16–13 headed into the fourth quarter, last week. Bluefield dropped at least two passes that would’ve been touchdowns and at least two more that could have set up field goal. Rams punter-placekicker Tanner Griffith has won Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division weekly honors twice so far this season, so the missed opportunities aren’t merely academic.
“I think the kids are pressing really hard to make that play and I’m trying to get them to relax and have fun. The plays are there to be made and we’ve just got to make them ... and we’ve got to finish somebody off,” Lusk said.
“We’ve been our own worst enemy and we need to take care of us. If we’ll take care of us, we’re going to be in good shape. The Emory game is important — yes, it’s Emory — but it’s also the next game. We just need to keep playing to work all that out.”
