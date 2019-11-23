BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield College football team’s 57-54 win over Kentucky Christian was one of the most exciting football games played in Mitchell Stadium this fall.
If you missed it, you’ll get another chance to see it again on Saturday.
Cincinnati Christian’s surprise shutdown of its football program has created the opportunity for the Rams (3-7) and the Knights (3-7) to light it up in a late season rematch that could rival the first meeting in big plays.
The game between the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division rivals has no bearing on the NAIA playoff, so there’s nothing at stake but pride.
Both teams have something to be proud of.
Kentucky Christian’s DeVon McCoy, who was the top receiver in the entire Mid-South Conference with 1,150 yards and 12 touchdowns, was named MSC Appalachian Division Offensive Player of the Year.
Dressing out in red, white and blue will be Bluefield College linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush, who was named Appalachian Division Defensive Player of the Year. Wimbush had 98 tackles on the season with 11 for loss, accumulating 3.5 sacks, forcing two fumbles and recovering one. He ranked fourth overall defensively in the Mid-South Conference for all positions, averaging 10.9 tackles per game.
Rams placekicker Tanner Griffith — whose 42-yard field goal with six seconds remaining sealed BC’s win over Kentucky Christian in this season’s first meeting — was named Appalachian Division first team punter. Bluefield College quarterback Aidan Wilder (168-314-15, 2,131 yards, 18 TDs) and wide receiver Lowell Patron, Jr. (34-613, 6 TDs) were All-Appalachian Division second team selections.
Kentucky Christian players joining McCoy on the Appy Division first team included quarterback Josh Drucker (177-314-17, 2,246, 19 TDs), offensive lineman La’Kel Aaron and running back De’Anta Sipp (14-1.073, 13 TDs).
An additional comparison that mitigates Drucker’s slight but apparent statistical edge in passing is the respective rushing totals. Drucker has netted only one yard rushing after lost yardage, with one scoring run. Wilder has netted 135 yards rushing and 10 scoring runs.
Either way, Saturday’s game could be a wild one. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
