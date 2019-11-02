BLUEFIELD, Va. — After facing one of the most prolific passing offenses, Bluefield College will host St. Andrews, which focuses on running the ball.
The Knights have had 266 rushing attempts this season compared to only 141 passes but do get big plays from the passing game.
“St. Andrews is going to be a very tough opponent and they do a good job with the option game offensively and they’re throwing the football better than the last time we played them,” Bluefield College head football coach Dewey Lusk said.
The first meeting between the teams was in 2017 with Bluefield (2-5, 2-1 Mid-South Conference) making a comeback and winning on a touchdown run with less than a minute remaining.
The Rams are coming off a 57-54 victory over Kentucky Christian that saw Bluefield comeback from a 41-22 deficit early in the third quarter before winning it on a field goal with six seconds left in the game.
“In the second half the defense was able to make some stops and get some turnovers and we just hung in there and kept playing hard and we’ve got a weapon in Tanner Griffith,” Lusk said.
Bluefield scored on its final six possessions of the game benefiting from getting the ball in the oppositions half of the field including twice at the four-yard line.
The linebackers for Bluefield have been a strength on the defensive side and they came up huge with Shaun Kolb intercepting two passes late in the game including with 36 seconds left that set up the game-winning 42-yard field goal from Griffith.
Fellow linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush had 16 tackles in the game and a sack while Sam Kirtley had 13 tackles and a sack.
Having experienced players at linebacker has helped the youth that surrounds them on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got some youth at the defensive line position… We depend on the leadership and the physicality of our linebacking crew,” Lusk said. “They’ve got to continue playing well for us to be successful.”
On the offensive side of the ball Bluefield is led by quarterback Aidan Wilder who has thrown for 1,506 yards and 12 touchdowns along with nine rushing touchdowns.
The Rams have had 16 different players catch a pass this season with Jaquan Ebron having five touchdown catches and three from Lowell Patron Jr. Graham High graduate Ben Meade had three catches for 53 yards last week.
The rushing attack from the Rams emerged last week with Tavis White having 186 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He was helped by Wilder who had four rushing touchdowns in the second half.
“It was just a total team effort from kicking game, offensively and defensively just a total team win and something to build on,” Lusk said.
Offensively St. Andrews (3-4, 3-1 MSC) has seven different players who have over 100 rushing yards this season.
Running back Trevor McNeil leads the Knights with 298 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. Seven rushing touchdowns have come from Dashaun Ferguson who also has 527 passing yards.
The main quarterback for St. Andrews has been Kacey Otto who has 850 passing yards and eight touchdowns through the air along with four on the ground.
The Knights have two main receivers that the Rams will have to keep an eye on in Jermaine Trotman Jr. and Kashard Cohens. Trotman Jr. has 632 receiving yards and four touchdowns while Cohens has reached the end zone five times on 479 receiving yards.
Lusk is anticipating it to be a close game between these two teams with the team that finishes best coming out on top.
“We’ll go out and play like we’re capable and bend but not break on defense and not turn the ball over offensively and keep playing hard with that good rushing attack and keep solid in the kicking game it should give us a good opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter,” Lusk said.
Three of the four losses this season for St. Andrews have been by a touchdown or less and they beat Kentucky Christian by seven points. Bluefield College has lost two games where it has been close in the fourth quarter but beat Kentucky Christian last week.
Turnovers could play an important role with Bluefield committing 20 through seven games while St. Andrews only having 11.
This game is important for the Appalachian Division standings of the Mid-South Conference with both teams having one loss although St. Andrews has won one more divisional game.
They both play Point (3-5, 2-1 MSC) in the upcoming weeks and Bluefield has the opportunity to claim a forfeit win as next week’s opponent Cincinnati Christian has canceled its remaining games after the university decided to close the university at the end of the semester.
“You can’t win the rest of them until l you win the next one and the next one is St. Andrews so we’ve got to take it one game at a time and keep playing hard, continue to get better,” Lusk said.
