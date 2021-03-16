BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield College football team got the opportunity to even things up with Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division foe Kentucky Christian at Mitchell Stadium, on Saturday evening.
Unfortunately for the Rams, the Knights were completely uncooperative with the Bluefield revenge narrative.
Kentucky Christian put itself 2-0 against BC for the spring season, running off with a 31-7 victory. KCU had beaten the Rams 45-0 at Grayson, Ky. in February.
After a scoreless first quarter the Knights got on the board with a field goal. They added a touchdown in the final minute of the half to carry a 10-0 lead into the locker room.
KCU pushed its lead to 24-0 before Bluefield got on the scoreboard.
Josh Nelson, in his first action for the Rams, passed 33 yards to Jaquan Ebron with 4;34 remaining in the third. Tanner Griffith’s extra point was good to make it 24-7.
KCU added a final touchdown to round out the scoring.
Nelson, who came in for an injured Mason Cox, who was playing in place of injured Bryce Verble, completed 9-of-18 passes for 104 yards in his Bluefield College debut.
Ebron slammed six passes for 92 yards and a score.
Defensively DaMarcus Wimbush led the Rams with 14 tackles. Charles Turner had 10 stops, while Michael Everett and Sam Kirtley each had 6.5.
KCU out-gained the Rams 416-159. The Rams committed four turnovers, three fumbles and an interception, which led to KCU scores.
