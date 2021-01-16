BLUEFIELD, Va. — Prior to Saturday’s game with Montreat, Bluefield College’s Stanley Christian was recognized as part of Senior Day activities.
After the game started, he did his part to make it a happy day for all of of his teammates.
Christian scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds while leading the Rams to an 81-75 win over visiting Montreat at The Dome gymnasium on the Bluefield College campus,.
Play was up-and-down the court in the early going and the teams were tied at 13 before BC made its run. A three by Brandon Shields put the Rams ahead 18-13 and two technical free throws by Omega Stitt made it 28-20 with 6:05 remaining in the half. The Rams’ run continued as Christian Bullock’s trey gave BC a 14-point lead forcing Montreat to call time. Stanley Christian made a three-point-play the old-fashioned way to make the score 37-21 with 2:41 to go. Bluefield’s lead grew as high as 19 before the Cavaliers made a late first-half run to make it 40-28 at the intermission.
A Jermiah Jenkins three and Christian’s rim-rocking dunk a minute into the half pushed the Bluefield lead to 15. Trent Dunn’s fast break layup gave the Rams a 20-point advantage, 54-34, with just over 15 minutes left in the game.
Down 20 with just over seven minutes to play, Montreat made a charge and cut Bluefield’s lead to 13 with five minutes to go, and 11 at the four-minute mark. Three Montreat free throws with 3:30 on the clock made it a 10-point game, and a MC trey shortly after shrank the Bluefield lead to nine. Another trey by the Cavaliers made it a six-point game at the two-minute mark and a steal and a free throw made it a four-point game with 98 seconds left. Four would be as close as Montreat could get.
Shields had 12 points on four-for-four shooting from behind the arc, and Dunn finished with 11 points.
“It was a big win for us, a big game because it was the next one on the schedule. We try to not put too much emphasis on one win or another. I think this is a part of the building block for us, for the year, being able to come out and perform well tonight in our gym was a big key for us,” said Rams head coach Richard Morgan.
“It’s great having guys who contribute, trying to get some guys in the flow, and it’s tough to get a flow in this type of game because there is so much at stake. One loss can make you plummet to the bottom. We’re hanging around right there in eighth place. We felt like we had nothing to lose, let’s play hard tonight, see what happens, and I feel like we did that.”
WOMEN’S GAME
Bluefield College 64,
Montreat 61
BLUEFIELD — Two free throws by Tiyanna Scott with 37 seconds remaining gave the Rams the lead, and a charity toss by Tianna Crockett with 13 seconds to play sealed the deal as women’s basketball defeated Montreat.
The contest was close early as the Rams held an 8-6 lead. BC went up 13-8 on a layup by Kylie Meadows and led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Emily Breeding’s steal and layup gave the Rams a seven-point lead, 23-16, with 7:00 to go in the half. Midway through the quarter Montreat charged and tied the game at 27. The Cavaliers went on to take the lead and led 34-29 at halftime.
The squads battled in the third as Montreat built a six-point lead. The Rams cut it to one on a layup by Nialla Curtis, 37-36, with 4:30 on the third quarter clock. BC retook the lead on a pair of Breeding free throws 43-42, with just over two minutes remaining. Scott’s bucket gave the Rams a 45-42 lead and Shayla Spell’s basket just before the buzzer put BC ahead 49-46 going into the fourth quarter.
Two minutes into the fourth Montreat retook the lead on a trey, 51-50. A driving layup by Crockett put the Rams back on top, 53-51 midway through the quarter and Scott’s three gave BC a five-point lead.
Montreat retook the lead on a three with three-and-a-half to play but the Rams answered with a Curtis bucket to lead by one, 58-57. The team exchanged the lead and with two minutes to go things were tied at 61. It stayed that way until Scott sank two free throws to give Bluefield a 63-61 lead with 37.7 seconds showing on the clock. A Montreat turnover under the basket with 15.6 to play gave Bluefield the ball. Crockett stepped to the line for two shots with 13 seconds on the clock and made the second shot to make it 64-61. Montreat could not convert the shot at the end and the Rams took the win.
Crockett led Bluefield with 15 points and a pair of assists. Curtis had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks, while Scott added 13 points. Meadows finished with 10 points.
“I am really happy for our team and our seniors. Everyone who took the floor today made incredible contributions to beat a really good program,” said BC head coach Corey Mullins.
“Our defense down the stretch was really good. I am proud of the effort that Tianna, Tiy, Shayla, and Nialla gave today, and the rest of the team responded.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
