DAYTON, Tenn. — Men’s basketball got back on the winning track with a 91-85 win Saturday afternoon at Bryan College. With the win the Rams improved to 5-8 overall and 5-6 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Stanley Christian and Omega Stitt both recorded double-doubles for the Rams. Christian finished with a season-high 21 rebounds and 17 points, while Stitt had 11 points and 10 boards. Jermiah Jenkins lit up the Lions and led Bluefield with 28 points.
Concord men’s games resheduled
BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference has announced the re-scheduling of two Concord University men’s basketball games during the first two weeks of February.
Concord’s postponed game at Wheeling from Jan. 23 will be made up Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. as part of a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at the McDonough Center on the campus of Wheeling University.
The following Monday, Feb. 8, Concord travels to Fairmont State for a 6 p.m. start in a postponement from January 27.
With the postponement at Fairmont State, the Mountain Lions’ next game is Saturday, January 30 at home against Frostburg State.
Concord women’s games rescheduled
BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference has announced the re-scheduling of the Concord University women’s basketball team’s game at Wheeling.
The game was postponed on Jan. 23, and has been moved to Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
The trip to the McDonough Center on the campus of Wheeling University will be sandwiched between home games for the Mountain Lions with Frostburg State Jan. 30 and Alderson Broaddus Feb. 3.
CU’s next game is at Fairmont State 5 p.m. Wednesday.
