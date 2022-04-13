NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Bluefield University’s Jermiah Jenkins has been named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors Men’s Basketball College Division All-State Second Team.
Jenkins surpassed the 2,000-point mark in his BU career this past season and was a three-time All-AAC performer.
After a record-setting NCAA Division III National Championship run, the top-ranked Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets headline the All-State Teams for 2021-22.
R-MC earned three of four major awards and placed three Yellow Jackets on the first team to lead the way for the Commonwealth this season.
Senior guard Buzz Anthony finished his career as the State Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season, joining Hanna Hull (Softball), Chelsie Schweers (Women’s Basketball), and Tara Vittese (Field Hockey) as the only four-time Player of the Year selections in any sport since at least 2004.
His teammate, Miles Mallory, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors and their leader, Josh Merkel, was tabbed VaSID Coach of the Year. Rounding out the major award winners was Bridgewater College’s Shod Smith as Rookie of the Year.
Anthony put together one of the finest careers in Division III basketball history as a four-time All-American and ODAC Player of the Year. This season, he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2022 NCAA Championship and is a finalist for the Jostens Trophy Division III Player of the Year honor.
Ranking third in the nation with 7.4 assists per game, Anthony also poured in a team-high 17.5 points per game. He was named the D3hoops.com National Player of the Year and concludes his career as the all-time leader in R-MC history in assists, steals and ranks third in scoring with 1,988 points.
VaSID All-State Men’s Basketball Team
Player of the Year: Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon College
Rookie of the Year: Shod Smith, Bridgewater College
Defensive Player of the Year: Miles Mallory, Randolph-Macon College
Coach of the Year: Josh Merkel, Randolph-Macon College
First Team All-State
G – Buzz Anthony, Randolph-Macon College
G/F – Kasey Draper, Roanoke College
F – Tim Fisher, Virginia Wesleyan University
F – Miles Mallory, Randolph-Macon College
G – Josh Talbert, Randolph-Macon College
Second Team All-State
G/F – Corey Baldwin, Averett University
F – Trey Barber, Christopher Newport University
G – Jahn Hines, Christopher Newport University
G – Jermiah Jenkins, Bluefield College
G – Tim Jones, Eastern Mennonite University
G – Anias Saunders, University of Mary Washington
Mallory joined his teammate as a D3hoops.com All-American as he was picked to the second team in his junior campaign. A first team All-Region (D3hoops.com) and All-District (NABC) pick, Mallory also earned a spot on the 2022 NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team. Defensively, he put together a fantastic season with a program-record 90 blocked shots to also set the career record at Randolph-Macon with 189 swats. He ranked second on the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and was also the team’s leading rebounder with 8.4 per contest.
Led by the aforementioned veteran stars, head coach Josh Merkel guided the Yellow Jackets to the program’s first ever national title in 2021-22. Following the historic campaign, Merkel was named the NABC National Coach of the Year, the D3hoops.com National Coach of the Year, and the Glenn Robinson Award winner for the top Division III head coach in the nation. He led R-MC to a 33-1 overall record and was the conference coach of the year for the fifth straight season. Macon left no doubt in the title game, setting an NCAA Division III record and tying the all-division record with a 30-point win in the championship game.
Finally, Shod Smith was named Bridgewater’s first VaSID Rookie of the Year since 2018 when Dimetri Chambers collected the honor. Smith, the Region VI Rookie of the Year according to D3hoops.com, became the first Eagle in program history to garner the award. The 5-11 guard led the ODAC with 53 steals and ranked third in total assists with 124. He started all 25 games and ranked in the top-ten in the conference in scoring with 14.9 points per game.
In addition to the major awards, VaSID also announced first and second team All-State recognition to ten players from around the Commonwealth. Anthony and Mallory were joined on the first team by teammate Josh Talbert as Randolph-Macon led the way with three overall picks. Also named a first team All-State selection were Kasey Draper (Roanoke) and Tim Fisher (Virginia Wesleyan).
The second team included a pair from Christopher Newport University, Jahn Hines and Trey Barber, joined by four picks from four different conferences. Corey Baldwin (Averett), Jermiah Jenkins (Bluefield), Tim Jones (Eastern Mennonite), and Anias Saunders (Mary Washington) were each selected for the honor.
VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference office in the state of Virginia.
