BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University quarterback Nathan Herstich was named Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, league officials reported on Monday.
Herstich, a sophomore from St. Cloud, Florida, completed 17 of 36 passes for 329 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in a 50-26 win over Pikeville University.
Herstich had a long pass completion of 75 yards and also rushed for 35 yards on nine carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.