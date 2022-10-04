Bluefield University Football...

BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University quarterback Nathan Herstich was named Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, league officials reported on Monday.

Herstich, a sophomore from St. Cloud, Florida, completed 17 of 36 passes for 329 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in a 50-26 win over Pikeville University.

Herstich had a long pass completion of 75 yards and also rushed for 35 yards on nine carries.

