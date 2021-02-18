BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College quarterback Bryce Verble has been garnering recognition for his noteworthy passing numbers after the Rams’ last two Mid-South Conference midwinter football outings.
This Sunday in Grayson, Kentucky Verble will be hoping not only to put up more big numbers, but translate the math into a big win for Bluefield College (1-1) when it takes on Kentucky Christian in an MSC road game.
The game was originally slated for Friday but was rescheduled to Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
The Knights (1-0) opened their season last week with a 31-13 win at Union College, in Barbourville, Ky. Bluefield College beat the Bulldogs 21-16 in a mutual season opener at Mitchell Stadium on Feb. 6.
This week, Verble was named the NAIA National Football Offensive Player of the Week, following his performance during last week’s down-to-the wire 48-43 loss to visiting St. Andrews.
Verble threw for a school-record 432 yards against St. Andrews University, connecting on six touchdown passes. The Rams signal caller has been named the Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Offensive Player of the Week in each of the past two weeks.
But last week, BC needed a clutch throw to follow Lowell Patron’s clutch 68-yard kickoff return to the St. Andrews 12-yard line trailing by five points with 47 seconds remaining in the game. The Rams were picked off on the next play, ending the comeback bid.
“It was crazy. We made some mistakes and didn’t play well in the third quarter and let [St. Andrews] back in it. But the kids kept playing hard and fought back. We had a chance to win it in the end. We just didn’t get it done,” said Bluefield head coach Dewey Lusk.
In the Knights’ win over Union, the ground game carried the day, with three running backs combining for 269 yards net offense and four touchdowns. De’Anta Sipp led KCU with 134 yards and a touchdown, while Dae’vontay Latimer (61 yards, TD) and Jerald Daniels (41 yards) shared the load.
Knights quarterback Jakwon Roberts passed for 109 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 32 net yards and a score. Josh Drucker passed for 62 yards and was picked off twice, adding 4-yard scoring run.
