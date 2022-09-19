WALESKA, Ga. — JaQuan Ebron of Bluefield is the Appalachian Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week, according to league officials on Monday.
Tramonte Gardner of Union and Reid Schratwieser of Reinhardt are the Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.
The league announced the awards on Monday.
This is the fourth edition of the awards for the 2022 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Sept. 26.
AAC Offensive Player of the Week
Ebron, a senior from Charlotte, N.C., caught 6 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in a 29-10 win over Union. He averaged 22.3 yards per reception. This is his second weekly honor of the season.
Gardner, a senior from Valdosta, Ga., recorded 12 total tackles against Bluefield, including 4.0 tackles for a loss of 19 yards. He also collected an interception. This is his first weekly honor of the season.
Schratwieser a sophomore from Atlanta, Ga. averaged 32.2 yards per punt with 1 landing inside the 20 and a long of 52 yards. He punted 5 times for a total of 161 yards and scored 6 points in the 24-14 win over Point, going 3-for-3 on PATs and hitting a 26-yard field goal. This is his first weekly honor of the season.
