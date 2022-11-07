BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield University Rams wrapped up regular season play Saturday morning with a 3-0 win over the Bluefield State University Big Blue on Senior Day at the Dome Gymnasium. The Rams improved to 21-9 on the season and will enter the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament next week as the #3 seed.
After early ties the Rams built a five-point lead at 14-9. Following a BSU timeout BU closed the set on a 5-2 run to take the opening set 25-17.
Bluefield built an early four-point lead before going on a 17-5 rally to take set two 25-9.
Bluefield State held the early lead by as many as four. Bluefield tied at eight and took its first lead at 14-13. The Rams took the match with a 25-21 win in the third set.
Nayerly Jimenez paced BU with 30 assists and Georgia Lewis picked up 17 digs.
Lauren Sotomayor finished with 10 kills, and Jessica Wells collected five blocks.
Bluefield State’s Kateryna Dashevska had 13 kills and 10 digs and Aydan Dalak had 21 assists.
Prior to the game Bluefield University honored seniors Carly Connor, Maddison Miller, Adriana Soto Alvarez, Lauren Sotomayor, and Jessica Wells, Colby Mutter of the men’s volleyball team was honored.
Bluefield University’s next big challenge is participating in the AAC volleyball tournament, which is being be held in Kingsport Tennessee this week.
The No. 4 Rams (20-10) open play on Thursday versus No. 5 Brenau (19-12), in a 4 p.m. match.
Bryan is No. 1, Columbia International is No. 2, and Reinhardt is No. 3.
