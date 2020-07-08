BLUEFIELD — Bluefield College senior football player DaMarcus Wimbush has been named to the College Football America Yearbook’s 2020 NAIA Starting Lineup.
Wimbush, a two-time NAIA All-American compiled 146 tackles and led the NAIA in tackles per game at 14.6. He also had 12.5 tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks.
Wimbush has also recently been named a Preseason All-American by Street and Smith Magazine.
The College Football America 2020 Yearbook features more than 930 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada).
The Yearbook also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.
The print edition is available online via Amazon.com and other major retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.