WALESKA, Ga. — In spite of big numbers from the Bluefield University passing attack, the Rams were not destined to take home a win from Saturday’s road contest at Reinhardt University.
The Eagles scored 49 first-half points, providing the home team with ample cushion to hold out for a 49-35 win over Bluefield University.
The Rams (1-4) scored 13 points in the first half, none in the third quarter and erupted for 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Bluefield quarterback Nathan Herstich completed 33-of-56 passing attempts for 375 yards and three touchdowns, including a 15-yard touchdown toss to Antonio Strickland and touchdown passes of 2 and 7 yards to Jacquan Ebron. He was intercepted three times.
Strickland led BU receivers with 10 catches for 148 yards. Matthew Trevillian had seven receptions for 94 yards — also recording a successful 2-point conversion pass — and Ebron had nine catches for 79 yards.
Lebron Fields led Rams rushers with 51 yards on six carries. Herstich rushed for 47 yards on seven attempts.
Reinhardt initiated scoring on Billy Hall’s 22-yard scoring run with 12:31 showing on the first quarter clock capped by a Reid Schratwieser kick. The home team added its second score on Dylan Kelly’s 30-yard scoring run.
Herstich threw both of his scoring on either side of the threshold between the first and second quarters. His TD throw to Stricklands with 14:17 remaining in the half had Bluefield University trailing 21-13.
Hall’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Navarie Solomon ignited Reinhardt’s explosive offense. The Eagles scored three more touchdowns en route to a 49-13 advantage at halftime.
Hall completed 13-of-15 passing attempts for 224 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Devyn Collins was the Eagles’ second leading rusher, picking up 64 yards on 13 carries.
Solomon led all Reinhardt receivers with 5 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Next week, the Rams head south to Florida for a game at Warner University.
