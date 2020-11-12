BLUEFIELD, Va. — Veteran and Bluefield College football player Collin O’Donnell is the ninth recipient of the 2020 Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America.
The U.S. Army veteran and North Tonawanda, New York, native is in his third year at Bluefield College studying criminal justice and was announced as the recipient Wednesday on a teleconference.
“To be able to play college football and represent my family, my friends, my state, my country, and still serve my community is something that I don’t take for granted and it gets me up every single day. It keeps me inspired,” O’Donnell said.
The award was created in 2012 “to honor an individual and/or group within the realm off the sport of football” and is coordinated by the staff at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
“This isn’t just an award for a person who has served our country and they come back and play football. This award is so much more. It is about service,” said Brant Ringler, executive director of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, during the teleconference.
There were 41 nominations for the award and a nine-member committee picked three finalists. Previous winners include Nate Boyer of the University of Texas and Army West Point assistant coach Mike Viti.
O’Donnell stood out for his leadership on the Rams football and service in the community.
“Collin has gone on to serve our country but he came back, and he’s serving the football team. He’s serving his university. He’s serving the community in such ways he’s received various volunteer awards,” Ringler said.
The significance of the award being given on Veterans Day was not lost on O’Donnell who had a message for all of his fellow veterans.
“For this to happen on a day like Veterans Day, to be able to represent my fellow veterans, to you, I have a message as well and that is that you’re needed, you’re loved, and you each bring something incredible to your localities and your communities that is valuable,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell was in the U.S. Army from 2013-2016 and injured his left foot in Afghanistan in 2014 from the residue of a homemade explosive.
He spent two years at Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital and had seven operations to heal and rehabilitate his foot. While there he was awarded the Presidential Call to Service Award for his outstanding service to community.
“I’m surrounded today by people who have truly had an incredible impact on my life from my coaching staff who believed in me against all odds to family and friends who constantly support me and are there for me,” O’Donnell said.
Initially he went to work in the private sector but wanted to take the opportunity to play college football that he hadn’t taken out of high school. Through Athletes of Valor, a program that helps veterans play college sports after their time in the military, he got a call from Bluefield College in 2018.
O’Donnell drove down immediately and met with head football coach Dewey Lusk and defensive coordinator Dino Kaklis telling them he was willing to do anything to play college football.
Nicknamed Sarge, O’Donnell become someone his fellow teammates turned to for advice and a leader in the locker room. He is a captain of the team and has taken part in almost every community service event the football team has done since he stepped on campus.
“Sarge, we would like to thank you for your service to our country and your leadership on our football program, and your leadership to our school, and your commitment to community service. Thanks for being a great role model,” Lusk said.
Not only is O’Donnell grateful for the opportunity to play college football but to be a leader for his teammates as someone they trust through all of his experience that many of them just out of high school haven’t had compared to the 27-year-old.
“Seeing myself in this position and being able to still lead my team every day is a great honor and I don’t take it for granted. I’m so grateful for my football team for giving me the opportunity to lead again on the field,” O’Donnell said.
The impact O’Donnell has had on Bluefield College and the community is not only seen by his teammates but everyone throughout the administration of the Baptist liberal arts college.
“He has lent his dedication, his resilience, and his service not only to the Armed Forces but also here at Bluefield College. So we are certainly grateful to have him as a part of our campus and Bluefield family and wish him well in the years to come,” said Tonia Walker, Bluefield College Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.
