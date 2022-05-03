KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Bluefield University Rams defeated the Columbia International University Rams 14-3, Tuesday in the play-in game of the Appalachian Athletic Conference baseball tournament at Hunter Wright Stadium.
With the win the No. 7 seeded Rams advance to double-elimination play in the AAC Tournament and will face No. 2 seeded Reinhardt University, Wednesday. Bluefield improved its record to 29-16 and pushed its winning streak to three games.
The Rams scored three runs in the third. Eligha Lewis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the game’s first run. The Rams added two more, one on a CIU error and the other on a Max Aristy single.
Bluefield scored three more in the fifth. Aristy drove in one, with a single and Bryce Medlock brought home a pair with a single to make it 6-2.
The Rams put it away with eight runs in the sixth, the big hit being a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double by Clay Wisner. The game ended after seven innings because of the 10-run rule.
Bluefield rapped out 21 hits and each Ram starter hit safely.
Wisner was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in. Medlock and Lewis were each 3-for-5. Medlock had two RBIs, Lewis three. Nate Cobb, Taylor Maldonado, David Meech, Taylor Meaux, and Aristy each had a pair of hits.
Tyler Lowrey picked up the win pitching the final four-and-one-third innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Ben Coffman started and worked two-and-two-third innings and allowed two runs on three hits.
The Rams take on Reinhardt, Wednesday at 4 p.m.
