BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield University Rams defeated the University of Rio Grande Red Storm 15-1 in baseball action Tuesday afternoon at Bowen Field.
The Rams scored one in the first then exploded for 12 runs in the second inning. The big hit was a a bases-loaded, bases-clearing double by Eligha Lewis.
Bluefield collected 16 hits and each starter had at least one hit.
Nate Cobb, Reece Genter, Clay Wisner, Eligha Lewis, Kevin Torres, Max Aristy, and Bryce Medlock each had two hits for the Rams.
Wisner started on the mound and pitched four innings. He allowed one hit and struck out three.
Clayton Lewis picked up the win after pitching two innings. He allowed one hit and struck out three.
The Rams return to conference play, hosting St. Andrews University in a three-game series beginning Friday at Bowen Field.
Concord releases date for 7-on-7, Big Man Camp
ATHENS — The Concord University football team has announced the date for its annual 7-on-7 high school tournament and simultaneous big man camp.
The Mountain Lions will host high school programs June 25 at Callaghan Stadium. The cost will be $200 for one team and $100 for each additional team that high schools bring with them. Each big man will cost $30 for the day.
Games will get underway at 9 a.m.
