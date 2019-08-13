BLUEFIELD — Bluefield College is proud to announce its 2019 football game themes. The Rams play six games at Mitchell Stadium this season and each contest the college will recognize an important contributor to the school, community, or nation.
The home opener on Sept. 7 against Bethel will be First Responders and Military Appreciation Day. All first responders and military personnel will be admitted free.
On Sept. 21 against Ave Maria is Community Day/Rams Appreciation Day. All youth football teams and cheerleaders attending as a team, wearing their team jerseys, will be admitted free. Church and civic groups are also invited. BC basketball teams from the 1980s and 1990s will be recognized as well as members of the Rams Club and BC Sponsors.
Emory & Henry visits on Sept. 28 for Spirit Day. All fans are encouraged to wear red and blue for a blossoming Southwest Virginia rivalry.
On Oct. 5 against Union is Education Day. College faculty, staff and students from the two Virginias are invited to join Bluefield College in celebrating education. Reduced admission will be $5 General Admission and $1 for Youth.
Homecoming is Nov. 2 versus St. Andrews.
Senior Night and Missions Night is Nov. 9 when Cincinnati Christian visits for the final home game of the season. Seniors will be honored and admission will be four canned goods. The donations will benefit the Bluefield College Food Pantry.
This season’s ticket prices are $10 General Admission, $5 Youth (Age 4-18 and visiting college students showing ID) and free (Age 0-3).
All Bluefield College students are admitted free with their student ID card.
