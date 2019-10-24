PRINCETON — The Air Raid offense installed by Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo has proven effective moving the chains all season long with two different quarterbacks calling the signals.
The only problem is, when the Tigers get inside the 20 the attack tends to stall a bit.
Becoming as effective in the short field game as it is in the open field will be a major focus for Princeton (1-6) when it faces Ripley (3-4) at Hunnicutt Stadium tonight.
“Last week we did a lot of good things. We’ve still got to get better production in the red zone. You take the Cabell-Midland game away and we’ve done a lot of good things. But we get to the red zone and we just bog down. I thought last week was better. We had some sustained drives and we were able to establish a running game a little bit more,” said Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo.
Last week against James Monroe, Princeton’s freshman quarterback, Grant Cochran completed 14-of-21 passing attempts for 288 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for a pair of scores.
“I thought Grant had his best game of the season thus far, maybe not yardage-wise, but I thought he managed the offense really good and he’s had to grow up a lot this year. I’m really proud of him and he’s done a good job,” he said.
Senior quarterback Ranson Graham has still not been cleared to play. This close to the end of the season and with the future in mind, changing quarterbacks so late probably wouldn’t be helpful. But Graham might might be able contribute at another position — perhaps even helping to resolve the Tigers’ red zone issue
“There’s a possibility but we’re still waiting on the doctor with that. He’ll go back to the doctor next week and see if he’ll be cleared, but as of right now, they still haven’t released him. The only things he can do are non-contact. We’re just going to do what the doctor says and play it by ear,” Pedigo said.
The Tigers finally got some of its injured senior linemen back into the rotation, which helped somewhat last week. But all season long the injury bug has prevented Princeton from having the full complement of muscle up front to take more command of he short field situations. It has also been hard to establish continuity of the unit. However, amidst the chaos a lot of young linemen have been getting a lot of reps this season, which can create dividends in the future.
“I think two years from now, you’re going to be talking about Princeton’s line. It’s going to be a little bit different than what it is right now,” Pedigo said. “The kids I’ve got right now, they’ve done nothing but work hard for us and I appreciate their efforts. They’ve done the best they can do and that’s all I can ask of them.”
Ripley will bring a physical running attack that will probably look to cut down on Princeton’s offensive snaps as much as possible.
“They are very physical, I think on both sides of the ball that’s what we’ve been lacking a little bit,” Pedigo said. “They’re much like James Monroe ... I think even better in some respects. I don’t think they have as dynamic a quarterback as (James Monroe’s Monroe Mohler) but they give you a lot of different formations. They love to run the power. They’re old school, they run the power option. But they’ll give you 20-25 different formations to see if they can get your defense in a bind so they can run the power off-tackle,” Pedigo.
“We’ve got to be able to limit that. If we can, we feel like we can be competitive. If we can’t, it could be a long night,” he said.
