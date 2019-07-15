BLUEFIELD — The grounds crew at Bowen Field is pretty good when it comes to laying down the tarp in advance of a cloud burst. But even they could only do so much in the face of Monday night’s frog-strangling downpour that at first delayed and finally postponed Monday night’s Mercer Cup game between the Bluefield Blue Jays and the Princeton Rays.
The game was rescheduled to a doubleheader at Peters Ballpark at Bowen Field tonight. The first game is set to start at 4 p.m.
The Princeton Rays (12-13) currently hold a 3-1 lead in the Mercer Cup series, which after tonight’s games are expected to resume with three more games at Bluefield (12-13) on Aug. 8, 9 and 10.
The series is slated to return to Princeton on Aug. 21 and 22.
After tonight’s games Bluefield hits the road for a three-game series with Burlington before returning for a six consecutive home games with defending Appalachian League champion Elizabethton and East Divisional rival Pulaski.
After tonight, Princeton heads into six consecutive road games at Kingsport and Greenville, returning to Hunnicutt Field on Aug. 23 to begin a three-game home stand with Elizabethton.
