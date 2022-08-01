By Amanda Filipcic-Godse
The rain came just before the horn sounded at 1:55 p.m., the sound that commences the beginning of every Steelers practice.
And the rain continued for the next 20 minutes.
The second day of Steelers training camp practices began with a weather system moving through the area that dumped buckets of rain on the fields at St. Vincent College.
The wind picked up as the downpour continued. While fans reached for umbrellas and sought cover, a smiling Mike Tomlin stood on the field.
“I love the uncertainty of the weather. It forces us to be light on our feet and adaptable,” Tomlin said following practice.
“It’s just an opportunity to teach and to learn, and for guys to display their football character, their enthusiasm, and passion for the game in spite of whatever adversity the elements of the game may present.”
Despite the weather, the Steelers got in every snap planned for practice as the skies cleared and sun came out before the two-hour session was over.
Quarterback rotation remains the same: The order continues to be Mitch Trubisky working with the first team, Mason Rudolph with the second team, and rookie Kenny Pickett taking third-team reps. Seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun didn’t get any reps during Thursday’s practice.
Trubisky was intercepted twice. Devin Bush snagged the first pick during seven shots after he ripped the ball away from tight end Zach Gentry. Robert Spillane picked Trubisky during the practice-ending team drill.
The defense mobbed Spillane after the play. Some pushing and shoving then ensued between the defensive line and center Mason Cole. Tomlin isn’t upset by the feistiness early on.
“We’re in camp. It’s a part of developing and doing so appropriately,” Tomlin said of the skirmish. “Displaying that passion, but also using those displays as an opportunity to teach and learn. and that’s also what we’re doing here.”
Cornerback Justin Layne nearly picked off Rudolph during seven shots but dropped the ball.
Pickett was intercepted for the second consecutive day. His first pass during 11-on-11 drills was picked off by Chris Steele, an undrafted free agent defensive back out of Southern California.
Tomlin pleased with rookie wide receivers: The Steelers took not one, but two wide receivers, in April’s NFL Draft.
Tomlin has been pleased with the development thus far of second-round pick George Pickens and fourth-round pick Calvin Austin, who have both shown some flashes during the first two days of practice.
“They’re doing a really good job, and they’re getting an opportunity to get some reps,” Tomlin said. “There are some mistakes, but that’s part of the process. Do they not make the same mistake twice? How did they learn from those mistakes? When they’re less than certain, do they still play at full speed? I think those are certain things you look for in the wide receiver position, and they’re getting an opportunity to learn those lessons and display their skills.”
Johnson continues hold-in: Wide receiver Diontae Johnson again did limited individual drills but did not work in the team periods as he is seeking a new contract.
Injury news: Both Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu missed practice, as expected. On report day on Tuesday, Tomlin announced that Fitzpatrick would be placed on the Non-Football Injury list after sustaining a wrist injury and Alualu would be placed on the physically unable to perform list. Safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew missed Thursday’s practice with an injury to his pectoral muscle.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth missed the end of Thursday’s practice after experiencing lower body tightness.
“We’ll exercise the necessary precaution in getting him evaluated to not let a small thing become a big thing,” Tomlin said of Freiermuth.
