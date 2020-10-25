GARDNER — By definition, playmakers make the difference in high school football games.
The River View Raiders had more of them on Friday night at PikeView’s Disibbio Sports Complex.
The offenses of the two teams lit up the autumn sky for a grand total of 656 yards but visiting River View gained the upper hand early, and kept it, in a 42-20 victory over the short-handed Panthers.
Mikey Picklesimer scored on offense and defense in the first quarter, and Austin Cooper took over for him at quarterback and finished with 154 rushing yards for River View (4-2).
PikeView quarterback Tyler Meadows threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 83 more on a still-tender knee to lead the Panthers (1-5).
The Panthers out-gained the visitors 329 yards to 327, but the absence of a few players was evident, particularly in line play. There were just four reserves available for PikeView on Friday.
The Raiders hadn’t played a game for three Fridays due to pandemic-related scheduling problems, and that worried head coach George Kennedy.
“It’s hard to get the guys focused … knowing you don’t have an opponent,” Kennedy said. “And it showed a lot tonight, on the field, but the guys managed to stay the course and get a win for us. I’m proud of them for that.”
The Raiders rang up touchdowns on their first three series — and added six more points on an 80-yard fumble return by Picklesimer — to build a 26-0 lead in the second quarter.
PikeView head coach Jason Spears said, “We had a rough start, especially on defense. Coach Kennedy does a great job with his kids. They run the ball hard. They do.”
The Panthers, playing on their senior night, relied on Meadows’ arm and legs to score the next 12 points, getting a touchdown as time expired in the first half on Dylan Blake’s acrobatic leap and grab of Meadows’ pass to the goal line, cutting the home team’s deficit to 14 points.
Kennedy said that in the first quarter, “We looked really good, and when we jumped up on ‘em like that, it’s like our guys almost … maybe felt like they got the game won, and they got flat, and quit executing.”
“As well as we looked (in) the first quarter (was) probably as bad as we looked, the second quarter.”
“PikeView was doing some good stuff,” he said. “They kept adjusting to what we were doing.”
Near the midpoint of the third quarter, Picklesimer ran the ball up the middle and stayed on the turf after the play, injured. He walked off, with support, but did not return to the game.
Kennedy said his sophomore quarterback “twisted his ankle some.” The coach then turned to Cooper to take over the signal calling.
“I told him, ‘I’ve got to put the ball in your hands and you’ve got to carry us to the finish line.’ And he was willing to step up and do it,” Kennedy said.
The senior responded right away with a 21-yard scoring dash, the only touchdown of the third period. Cody Vance took the ball in from 3 yards out in the final stanza and a two-point conversion gave River View a 42-14 advantage.
On the final drive of the game, Meadows completed six straight passes to shepherd PikeView 71 yards down the field, culminating in a touchdown toss to Blake with 35 seconds left. Meadows ran the two-point conversion in for the last points of the night.
Blake ended with 119 receiving yards on nine catches.
“Offensively, things were clicking, really great,” Spears said. “I thought Tyler had a great game, and threw the ball really well. Dylan is a phenomenal wide receiver.”
“We did make a lot of mistakes …” he added. “That’s what hurts us.”
“We’ve still got to finish the season strong. There’s a lot of good things we did today, and there’s a lot of things we’ve got to fix.”
The contest included just one punt, by River View. The Raiders tried only four passes while PikeView had 29 pass attempts. The Panthers had three fumbles and lost them all.
River View’s next game looks to be another matchup with Mount View on Monday, Nov. 2, since Van will apparently not be able to play the Raiders as scheduled.
The Raiders were tied for 18th in Class A football going into Friday’s game, and the win over Class AA PikeView — their second of this season over the Panthers — should help them in their quest to make the 2020 playoffs.
PikeView was schedule to host Nitro this upcoming Friday but that has been canceled with Kanawha County in orange on the School Alert System Saturday Education Map.
At Disibbio Sports Complex
River View…...20 6 8 8 — 42
PikeView……...0 12 0 8 — 20
First Quarter
RV — Wyatt Blankenship 2 run (run failed), 8:20
RV — Mikey Picklesimer 9 run (Blankenship run), 5:51
RV — Picklesimer 80 fumble return (run failed), 1:39
Second Quarter
RV — Austin Cooper 8 run (pass intercepted),8:15
PV — Peyton Greer 17 pass from Tyler Meadows (run failed), 7:36
PV — Dylan Blake 26 pass from Meadows (pass failed), 0:00
Third Quarter
RV — Cooper 21 run (Cooper run), 3:43
Fourth Quarter
RV — Cody Vance 3 run (Blankenship pass from Connor Christian), 3:54
PV — Blake 11 pass from Meadows (Meadows run), 0:35
—————
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: RV Picklesimer 13-100, Cooper 18-154, Josh Proffitt 3-7, Wyatt Blankenship 1-2, Chase Porter 1-12, Cody Vance 6-37, Daniel Dobbs 1-7, Christian 2-9, Team 2-(-5); PV Tyler Meadows 12-83, Brent Meadows 3-25, Dylan Blake 2-16, Nic Holbert 2-9, Jacob Delp 2-14, Team 3-(-19).
PASSING: RV Picklesimer 1-3-4-0-0, Cooper 0-1-0-0-0; PV Meadows 17-29-201-2-1.
RECEIVING: RV Blankenship 1-4; PV Blake 9-119, Peyton Greer 4-33, Holbert 3-33, Timi Blankenship 1-16.
—————
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, RV 14, PV 8. Total yards, RV 327, PV 329. Rushes-yards, RV 47-323, PV 24-128. Passing yards, RV 4, PV 201. Pass comp-att, RV 1-4, PV 17-29. Interceptions by RV 2, PV 0. Fumbles-lost, RV none, PV 3-3. Penalties-yds, RV 8-75, PV 3-40. Punts-yds, RV 1-24, PV none.
