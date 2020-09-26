BRADSHAW — It wasn’t exactly the NFL’s famed “Immaculate Reception,” but it was certainly immaculate enough to carry River View to victory.
Raiders quarterback Mikey Pickleseimer hit wide receiver Joshua Proffitt in triple coverage for an improbable 87-yard scoring catch-and-run that proved the cornerstone of River View’s 8-0 victory over visiting Mount View.
There was seven minutes remaining in the first half when Proffitt’s number was called for a deep pattern — and the Golden Knights thought they had Proffitt’s number.
Three Mount View defenders started to collapse on the River View sophomore as the ball dropped toward its intended target near the Raiders 40-yard line. The Knights’ Tony Bailey momentarily appeared to have made the interception, but Proffitt ripped the ball from his grasp and took it to the house.
Austin Cooper capped the score with a halfback pass to Chase Porter for the 2-point conversion.
The remainder of the game was an extremely physical defensive stalemate.
The two teams will meet again on October 16 at Mount View.
Mount View may play Sherman at Mount View next week if the Tide is downgraded from Code Orange in the West Virginia COVID-19 metrics.
River View is slated to play at Wyoming East, if coronavirus metrics allow.
