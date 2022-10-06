BECKLEY — The Concord University women’s soccer team took down nationally-ranked 17th Frostburg State, 3-1, Wednesday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference contest at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex.
Concord (6-4-1, 4-4-1 MEC) jumped out to a 1-0 lead after senior midfielder Michelle Brogden received a through ball inside the penalty area from senior forward Rachel Bell and slotted home her third goal of the season in the 10th minute.
The Mountain Lions survived eight shots by Frostburg (10-1, 8-1 MEC) in the first half as it maintained the one-goal edge into the second half.
After a clearance by Concord, Bell found herself cutting through the Frostburg State defense where she rocketed a goal into the back of the net in the 54th minute to extend the Concord advantage.
The Bobcats had a quick answer just five minutes later as a corner kicker was unable to be cleared out, and Toni Fiocco-Mizer scored for FSU.
A crucial turning point in the outcome of the game came in the 80th minute when Concord was called for a foul just outside the penalty area. The referee ruled an indirect free kick on the ensuing attempt.
Frostburg State’s free kick ended up in the back of the net, but since it was an indirect kick the goal did not count because the ball did not touch another player prior to crossing the goal line.
With the momentum swinging back in favor of Concord, Bell scored her second goal of the game three minutes later to push the lead back to two goals. The score was set up by fifth-year senior forward Leah Foster who on the play broke the career program record for points with her 133rd point.
Concord was outshot 17-9, but five of the nine were shots on goal. Frostburg State had seven shots on goal.
Sophomore forward Kylene Franklin came off the bench to tally a team-high three shots. Both shots on the day for Bell were goals after she missed the last seven games with injury.
Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Leah Marsh saved six shots on the day.
The Mountain Lions continue at home 7 p.m. Sunday when they host West Virginia Wesleyan.
