BLUEFIELD — The quick strike ability of Graham was on display Friday night as it scored five touchdowns on six plays.
Graham rarely had the ball but were able to make the most of it to beat Giles 35-3 Friday night at Mitchell Stadium.
“They do a good job of picking up fourth downs and extending their drives and we like to go fast. We like to throw the ball around a little bit, if you don’t get the ball you can’t score,” Graham head football coach Tony Palmer said.
Tre Booker punched in the first touchdown for the G-Men (2-1, 1-1 Southwest District) with a four-yard rush less than a minute after Giles (0-3) got on the board. It was set up by a 43-yard pass from Devin Lester to Isaiah Justice.
It was another three-play drive for Graham at the start of the second quarter that resulted in a touchdown. Lester ran for seven yards and then threw two passes to Xavyion Turner for 34 yards who scampered to pay dirt.
“We got some guys when they got the ball in their hands, they can make plays, we can take an easy play right now and maybe turn it into something, we got those kinds of kids,” Palmer said.
In the third quarter Graham got the ball on the Giles side of the field and it took three plays for the G-Men to score. Lester found Marqus Ray over the top of the defense for a 33-yard touchdown.
Creating the big plays was the blocking by the wide receivers, running backs and offensive line to open up large spaces.
The single wing offense of the Spartans controlled possession as they ran 37 plays in the first half compared to 13 for the G-Men.
It was short run after short run for Giles as they only had three rushes for more than ten yards all nigh due to the defense Graham was playing.
“Our game plan was to make them run outside and try to pass. Once we did that, easy work,” Graham linebacker Aaron Edwards said.
The Spartans ate up almost nine minutes of the first quarter by having a 13-play drive that ended in a 40-yard field goal by Preston Whitlock.
The Spartans rushed for 164 yards on 49 carries but could not get in the red zone all night instead settling for field goal attempts.
“Don’t let them get in striking distance and stop any hope they had of getting a touchdown,” Edwards said.
Edwards led the defense for the G-Men who Palmer would have liked to get off the field faster but was pleased that they only gave up three points.
“We’d like to get off the field a few times a little faster, they were limiting our possessions with long drives, but the defense stood up. Gave up three points so that’s pretty good against a good team,” Palmer said.
While the defense was on the field all the time the G-Men offense did its job quickly. With the worst starting position of the game at their own two-yard line when the defense intercepted a pass Lester ran for 11 yards before breaking off an 87-yard touchdown run.
“It was a nice run, we were backed up and the line blocked it up well and he made a nice run,” Palmer said.
Lester finished the night with 152 rushing yards on ten carries and 151 passing yards.
Lester was not only used at quarterback but at receiver on jet sweeps. The transfer of Jamir Blevins from Bluefield allows the G-Men to give teams even more variety of looks to prepare for.
“Well Jamir’s got to learn what we’re trying to do but right now Devin’s our quarterback,” Palmer said. “We’ll try to use the guys however we can, we’re pretty athletic so those guys we can use in multiple ways.”
Blevins finished the night completing three-of-four passes for 81 yards and rushing the ball three times.
Neither quarterback faced much pressure from Giles giving them time to let plays develop.
Ray added his second touchdown of the night when he caught a short pass from Blevins in the fourth quarter and sped down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown. He finished with 108 receiving yards on four catches.
For the third straight week Graham had touchdowns called ball due to penalties. This week it was on Turner kick return and a Joey Dales reception.
Graham play Union next week while Giles plays rival Narrows.
At Jane Shott Field/ Mitchell Stadium
Giles………3 0 0 0 — 3
Graham…7 7 14 7 —35
Scoring
First Quarter
Giles — Preston Whitlock 40-yard field goal 3:21
Graham — Tre Booker 4-yard run (Joey Dales kick) 2:49
Second Quarter
Graham — Xavyion Turner 28-yard pass from Devin Lester (Dales kick) 10:32
Third Quarter
Graham — Lester 87-yard run (Dales kick) 4:14
Graham — Marqus Ray 33-yard pass from Lester (Dales kick) 1:06
Fourth Quarter
Graham — Ray 47-yard pass from Jamir Blevins (Dales kick) 6:24
Team Statistics
First downs: Giles 12, GH 9. Rush-Yards: Giles 49-164, GH 23-202. Pass yards: Giles 55, GH 232. Comp-Att-Int: Giles 4-7-1, GH 10-14-0. Fumbles-lost: Giles 0-0, Graham 1-0. Penalty-Yards: Giles 4-27, GH 10-82. Punts-avg.: Giles 4-22.5, GH none.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: Giles Chaston Ratcliffe 18-58, Dominic Collini 19-47, Logan Greenway 8-38, Nathan Lucas 2-7. GH Devin Lester 10-152, Brian Huggins 5-33, Tre Booker 3-12, Jamir Blevins 3-3, Elijah Mounts 1-2.
Passing: Giles Chaston Ratcliffe 4-7-0 td-55 – 1 int. GH Devin Lester 7-10-2 td-151-0 int, Jamir Blevins 3-4-1 td-81-0 int.
Receiving: Giles Preston Whitlock 3-51, Drew Ferrell 1-11. GH Marqus Ray 4-108, Xavyion Turner 4-47, Isaiah Justice 2-77.
Field goals: Giles Preston Whitlock 40 yards. GH none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.