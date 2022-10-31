By George Bremer
CNHI Sports
Matt Ryan is injured and has been benched. Russell Wilson is injured and under heavy pressure to quickly turn things around for a struggling offense. and Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady both are under .500 weeks into the regular season.
Perhaps the quarterback fountain of youth finally has run dry in the NFL.
Brady’s remarkable success well into his 40s convinced us he might have unlocked the secret to immortality. He won the Super Bowl after switching teams for the first time in his career at age 43, and led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns last year at age 44.
But not even his greatness has been enough to overcome crippling injuries on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line this season.
And that cuts right to the heart of the matter.
Ryan threw nine interceptions and lost three fumbles through the first seven games for an Indianapolis Colts offense that ranks 30th in the NFL with an average of just 16.1 points per game. Ryan also is among the league leaders after absorbing 24 sacks, and the Colts’ vaunted running game ranks 30th in total yards (567) and 29th in yards per carry (3.5).
The situation is so bad head coach Frank Reich noted he apologized to Ryan for Indianapolis failing to live up to its end of the bargain while he announced the 37-year-old suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation during a loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Wilson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, still has the starting job in his first season with Denver, but the Broncos are scoring even less than Indianapolis (14.3 points per game).
Wilson, who missed a loss against the New York Jets because of the injury, has been sacked 20 times and is completing a career-low 58.6 percent of his passes. The 33-year-old has just five touchdown passes and three interceptions through six games.
While the Broncos’ defense has been stout (third in the league allowing 16.4 points per game), the offense ranks 22nd with an average of 4.2 yards per carry and 21st with an average of 5.8 yards per passing attempt.
Like Brady and Ryan, Wilson would benefit from better protection up front and a healthier running game.
Aaron Rodgers’ run game in Green Bay has been more efficient than his veteran cohorts’ — 14th with an average of 4.6 yards per carry — but the Packers are 23rd in the league in scoring (18.3 points per game) despite getting 11 touchdown passes from the star QB.
Brady has thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception in Tampa Bay, but the Bucs are 26th in scoring (17.7 points per game) and last with an average rush of just 3 yards.
The common denominator is clear. Aging QBs, in particular, need help from the offensive line to succeed. Whether that’s a clean pocket or opening lanes for the running game (preferably both), offenses need to find a way to boost their veteran passers.
It’s not as big of a problem with the new generation. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can create just as many problems for defenses with their legs as with their arms. Their offenses more closely resemble college football attacks on Saturday afternoons than traditional pro schemes, and this is the direction the NFL has been heading for years.
The average age of the quarterbacks leading the league’s top five scoring offenses is 28. Seattle’s Geno Smith (26.1 points per game) is the oldest at 32. Las Vegas’ Derek Carr (third, 27.2) is the only traditional pocket passer in the group.
The game is evolving. Many college offenses don’t even bother to huddle any more. They read the play call off a card from the sideline and run at a breath-taking pace.
The NFL likely will never fully get to that level. There will always be a place for more traditional QBs like Carr and Joe Burrow of the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
But the times are changing, and the struggles of so many veteran passers this year should serve as a canary in the coal mine.
