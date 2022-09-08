ATHENS — A pair of the state’s top collegiate quarterbacks will duel with a 2-0 season record at stake on Saturday afternoon when Concord University hosts Glenville State in the Mountain Lions’ home opener of 2022.
Jack Mangel tossed his 24th and 25th college touchdown passes for Concord last Saturday, throwing for 208 yards as the Mountain Lions won 27-20 at Emory & Henry.
Glenville State’s new signal caller, Jeff Miller racked up 341 yards and four aerial touchdowns as the Pioneers swamped Quincy University 44-15. Miller is this week’s Mountain East Conference offensive player of the week.
At his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Concord coach Dave Walker predicted a “tough matchup” with the Pioneers.
“They’re a really good football team,” he said. “They won big last week. Offensively, they’ve got a new quarterback who, I think, changes a lot of things that they’re able to do – and up front they look really good.”
“Defensively, they’re really good as well. They’ve got some really good athletes, so it’s going to be a big challenge for our guys.”
He hopes for a boost of energy from playing the game on the CU home turf at June O. Shott Field in Callaghan Stadium.
“We’re excited to be playing at home. I think that’ll give us a little extra excitement,” Walker said.
Concord’s Kris Copeland was named the MEC special teams player of the week as a result of his output last Saturday.
He set up CU’s first touchdown by returning the game’s opening kickoff 43 yards, and scored himself in the second quarter on a 94-yard kickoff runback – the first kickoff-return touchdowns for Concord since late 2014.
Copeland also scored the only touchdown of the fourth quarter at Emory, a one-yard run that broke a 20-20 tie and put the Mountain Lions ahead for good. Copeland is Concord’s one-man Swiss Army knife, productive at running back, wideout and returner.
Walker said, “Kris is a tremendous player, and any time he’s got his hands on the ball, good things have a good chance of happening. We’re lucky to have him. He’s exciting to watch, for sure.”
Though Emory & Henry took a 10-point lead in the second quarter, the Wasps only scored one field goal the rest of the way. The CU defense played shutout ball for the final 13 minutes, and wound up recording nine tackles for loss of yardage in the game.
Walker said, “Defensively, I thought we did a great job. I thought there were times that we bent a little bit, but didn’t break. … I thought we did a good job up front, because Emory & Henry had a good offensive line.”
“Winning close games and overcoming things, it builds unity and it builds character, and I think it bonds you a little tighter,” the coach said. “Everybody did their job and performed to the best of their ability. I’m just proud of the effort that they gave.”
“I thought we did a lot of really good things. We made a lot of mistakes, but … I was pleased with the way we responded. We faced adversity several times … .”
Last week, Glenville State’s defense held Quincy to a 6-of-14 success rate on third down, but allowed 4.8 yards per rushing attempt. That is music to the attentive ears in the Concord running backs’ room.
Thurlow Wilkins, a 205-pound junior transfer, was CU’s leading ground gainer at Emory, with 48 yards on 11 carries. The running backs combined for 65 rushing yards.
“Our goal is to always be balanced, and to try to take advantage of the situation we’re in,” Walker said. “I think we have four really good running backs.”
Walker said, “Last year, we opened up with (Glenville State) and lost a close one up there (17-10). So I expect it to be a very close game. I think it’ll be a tough game. So, hopefully, we’ve gotten better and we can add to what we’ve done this past week.”
He gave credit to his coaching staff, which has a lot of new faces this year.
Walker said, “Everyone has jelled pretty well. We’re all on the same page. I’m proud of the work those guys have put in. They do a good job, and they work hard.”
As the teams prepare for their first conference game of the year, both head coaches are quite familiar with both schools’ campuses.
The Pioneers’ head coach is Mike Kellar, who was Concord’s football guru in 2009-2010. Walker graduated from Glenville State in 1988.
On Wednesday, Walker smiled at a question about his Glenville connection, saying it was “many, many, many moons ago.”
“I went there back in the ‘80s. But for me, it’s another game.”
