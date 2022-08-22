Mike Battreall
CNHI Sports
WEST LAFAYETTE —Purdue played in a bowl game for the first time in three years last December, but the Boilermakers are aiming for a 14th contest this season.
That would be the Big Ten championship game as West Division champion at Lucas Oil Stadium, where Purdue coach Jeff Brohm discussed the upcoming season at Big Ten Media Days.
"Anytime you win, it's going to help a lot of things," said Brohm, whose squad went 9-4 and capped the season by collaring Tennessee in a wild Music City Bowl, 48-45 in overtime. It was Purdue's first nine-win season since 2003.
"We found a way to not only win football games, but we had some big wins," Brohn said. "It showed our team, recruits and our fans that we had the ability to play at a really good level if we do things correctly."
Among the Boilers' other wins were at then-No. 2 Iowa and over third-ranked Michigan State. This year, the schedule is set up for Purdue to perhaps get to Indy in December, because it avoids Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan in the regular season.
It would be Purdue's first Big Ten title game, but that is far from certain. The Boilers open at home Sept. 1 against Penn State, then must go to other West contenders Minnesota and Wisconsin and face revenge-minded Iowa at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilers offensively will go as far as persistent Aidan O'Connell will take them.
In his fifth year in the program, O'Connell finally won the starting job (after Week 3), and he soon put himself in line to reach the NFL, like quite a few other Purdue quarterbacks. He had six 300-yard games and put up 536 on Michigan State and 534 on Tennessee.
"It's unfortunate his head coach didn't start him at the beginning of the year, but we were able to figure that out," Brohm said. "He has great poise and presence in the pocket. He doesn't get rattled."
O'Connell's top two targets from last year have moved on -- star David Bell to the Cleveland Browns and Milton Wright (personal reasons). Newcomers and backups no doubt will step up under O'Connell.
Charlie Jones, who transferred from Iowa, has been named a preseason All-American based on his special teams play (he ranked second in the country in return yardage).
Broc Thompson emerged during a 210-yard, two-touchdown game in the Music City Bowl, and Tyrone Tracy, who also will figure in the rotation, followed Jones from Iowa. Veteran tight end Payne Durham is another leader in the offense.
Purdue won't run the ball nearly as much as it will throw, but leading rusher King Doerue (557 yards) returns.
The offensive line includes veterans Spencer Holstege, Gus Hartwig and Eric Miller, while on the defensive side, starters Branson Deen, Jack Sullivan and Lawrence Johnson return. George Karlaftis, a star edge rusher last year, was selected 30th overall in the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brohm is counting on outside linebacker Jalen Graham to take the reins of the defense, and Graham will be joined by sixth-year senior Kieran Douglas in the middle tier.
Safety Cam Allen had four interceptions last year, including two against Iowa. Cornerback Jamari Brown and safety Chris Jefferson add depth to the secondary.
Mitchell Fineran was 24-for-29 in field goals and booted the game-winner against Tennessee.
"Getting better as a team, offensively, defensively, special teams, is what we're striving to do," Brohm said. "It takes all three components in order to win. We know all of us can do our part better, but we've got to get better at all three components in order to have a chance to win and have a chance to compete for the division title."
