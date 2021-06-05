PRINCETON — The Princeton WhistlePigs are winning hearts and minds in Hunnicutt Stadium. But more importantly, they’re winning games.
For the second night in a row, the rebranded replacement for the departed Princeton Rays engineered a victory as the Piggies defeated the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets 8-6 in their second Appalachian League game of the 2021 season.
Princeton got it done with only six hits — three of those hits falling in the pivotal sixth inning — and while leaving seven runners on base.
Burlington plated its six runs on seven hits and also left seven runners stranded. Both teams committed an error apiece.
Brody Eglite, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound right handed Californian from Los Medanos College, collected the victory for Princeton (2-0) after going 2 2-3 innings. He struck out five while allowing only one baserunner on his lone walk. He didn’t give up a hit or a run.
Lincoln Memorial’s Eli Wright picked up his first save of the season despite allowing two base runners on a double and a walk. A strikeout to end the game did the trick.
Burlington relief pitcher Connor Butler, a southpaw from Biola University, absorbed his first Appalachian League loss after giving up four runs to the WhistlePigs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mars Hill’s Trevor Bailey made good use of his first Appalachian League Start at catcher. He went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kansas State’a Cameron Uselton was very active on the basepaths for the WhistlePigs in spite of only recording one official at-bat. He got aboard four times. Nathan Holt went 0-for-3 yet collected an RBI for a bases-loaded walk. Tyshawn Barrett of William Peace University absorbed a plunk to load them up. He finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Princeton starting pitcher Tyler LeBlanc, a left-hander from New Orleans, went 2 1-3 inning, allowing two hits and two runs — one earned — striking out four.
The Sock Puppets (0-2) had two hits in the top of the order from Benji Gilbert, an outfielder from Hillsborough University. Benji Pup, an infielder from the United States Air Force Academy, had a pair of hits, including the double in the ninth on Wright. Luke Folsom from the Colorado School of Mines had a two-run homer and reached twice more on a pair of walks.
The WhistlePigs load up the bus for their first road trip of the Appalachian League season, traveling to Pulaski, Va. to face the River Turtles tonight at historic Calfee Park — former home of the ambitious but ultimately ill-fated Pulaski Yankees. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
