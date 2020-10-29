PIPESTEM — Through rain or snow or gloom of a pandemic, the area’s Pumpkin Run race continues to put one foot in front of the other.
The annual run is still on schedule for Saturday, Oct. 31, with adaptations made to protect participants from coronavirus exposure. The race is conducted by the Southern West Virginia Road Runners Club every year on a Saturday near Halloween at Pipestem Resort State Park.
Paul Hodges, a co-founder of the club, said, “We have worked hard to devise a plan that we think will allow us to safely continue the race uninterrupted for the 44th year.”
“Most races in our area have been cancelled thus far this year, so we think it is an important story that we are providing this opportunity,” he said.
Organizers have chosen the theme “Leaving covid behind” for this year’s event. Medals and t-shirts will include that wording to commemorate this “historic time,” Hodges said.
In addition to completing the online race registration form, participants this year must also sign the club’s “2020 Safety Plan.”
That document requires people to wear masks and maintain social distancing “at all times except when running to warm up or race” unless they are running with a member of their own household. Disposable masks will be available if needed.
The 5- and 10-kilometer races are usually run together, but this year the 5k has an initial start time of 9 a.m. and the 10k is set to start at 10:30. A maximum of 20 competitors will start at any one time, with waves of starters at 5-minute intervals as needed. Racers will be positioned 6 feet apart at the starting line.
Unlike recent years, there will no mass awards ceremony or snack-filled social gathering at the conclusion of the races. Medals will be handed out to all competitors after they cross the finish line, the safety plan states. After the races are run and data is tabulated, participants’ names and times will be posted online.
The authors of the plan noted on the form, “We know it will be a bummer to miss the socializing that is a big part of our sport, as well as walking up to get your award; however we know all will agree that the safety of our fellow runners and the broader community is of paramount importance. We trust that you will enjoy your run and be safe.”
As usual, racers may choose among the 5-k or 10-k runs, or a 5,000-meter walk.
An additional optional feature is the “best Halloween costume” contest. The park offers a free stay at the lodge for the first-place winners in the best costume contest. There are also second- and third-place prizes offered by local businesses.
The club will provide t-shirts to the first 80 participants to register, with priority to those who pre-register.
To encourage pre-registration, the cost difference between early and race-day registration has widened to $10. Cost for the event is $15 for club members who register early, or $25 on race day. For non-members, cost is $20 in advance or $30 on race day.
The entry form and the complete safety plan are online at swvrrc.org. More information may be obtained by emailing Hodges at elijahp @ suddenlink.net or by calling 304-384-7879.
