GARDNER — Half a dozen talented seniors have the PikeView boys soccer program positioned for success this season.
“We’re big and fast,” said first-year head coach Lance Pritchett. “It’s a great group of kids. … These seniors I’ve got are multi-sport athletes, (and) they work really well as a team. Next year, this program is going to miss those kids.”
Seniors Kobey Taylor-Williams and Gage Damewood were first-team all-region selections last year in Class A-AA soccer, and gained honorable mention in all-state balloting. Pritchett said that Damewood “has been playing all-year round. He has improved a lot.”
Defender Nate Alvis, a junior this year, was second-team all-region. Another junior, Dylan Blake, is the Panthers’ reliable goalkeeper.
“My team has gotten faster, and they have matured a lot as a team,” Pritchett said. “The last two or three years, we have been playing the same way, and now we are starting to click.”
Asked about their chances against other West Virginia teams in the Class A-AA class, Pritchett said, “I think we have improved a lot, and I think that we can play with about any team in the state.”
It’s misleading to label Pritchett as PikeView’s “new” coach. The Princeton native was a varsity assistant for the past two years under Richard Mann.
“I started coaching, I guess, the middle school about five years ago,” Pritchett said.
“Then halfway through the high school season, three years ago, I came on to help. I’ve been the assistant coach to (Mann) for the last two years. He took over the girls program, and I took over the boys – and I plan to be here awhile.”
His son Ayden Pritchett is a sophomore on the PikeView squad, and the coach has a younger son who will be in sixth grade next year.
The PikeView boys are 1-0 after defeating Mercer Christian Academy 5-1 on Thursday. Taylor-Williams and Kaleb Dunn each had a pair of goals, and Damewood netted another, in that soggy game following a rainstorm at Gardner.
Pritchett said, “We were really slow; the field conditions were really rough. So we had a really bad game, a very slow start. I don’t like the slow starts … . I was not really pleased with the lack of motivation they (PikeView) had.”
He said his squad “took MCA a little light, and they (Mercer Christian) actually played really well. The field conditions slowed us down a little bit. (It was) not our best game that I’ve been involved (with), but we got a win.”
That team record will remain as is at least until mid-September, because this week’s games involving Mercer County’s teams have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The stop-and-go nature of pandemic regulations is one of the biggest obstacles for the 2020 Panthers to overcome.
“It’s probably the best squad I’ve had,” Pritchett said before Friday’s practice, “(but) it’s very hard to keep these kids motivated. Being in ‘orange’ now (in the state’s pandemic color code), these kids text me all day, like ‘Hey, are we going to play or not?’’’
“One of my main things is to make sure the kids have a fun, safe time. It’s hard to make a lot of promises to the kids that we will continue playing. But we’re going to train hard every week, train hard every day, and make sure we are ready to play,” he said.
