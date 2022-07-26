BURLINGTON — Princeton’s Woody Hadeen went 2-for-4, including a two-run home run, and went on to score the winning run to lift the Appalachian League East All-Star team to a 6-5 victory over the West All-Stars at Burlington Athletic Stadium, on Tuesday night.
Hadeen received a lead-off intentional walk from West late reliever Matt Cornelius to open the bottom of the ninth inning. After eluding a pickoff attempt by Cornelius, Hadeen stole second base to get into scoring position, then stole third when Pulaski’s Ryan Johnson’s swung on his third strike for the first out.
Danville’s RJ Johnson plated Hadeen with a ground ball single to West shortstop Peyton Basler for the winning run.
Hadeen, a middle infielder from UC Irvine, had put the East in the drivers’ seat, 4-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning with his two-run blast off West relief pitcher Collin Rothermel. But the West chipped away at the lead with runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
The West guaranteed a tense finale by tying the game up in the top of the final frame.
With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, West’s Brock Daniels, a Greeneville middle infielder from Mizzou, hit a bases-loaded single off Princeton relief pitcher Reece Parker to tie the game at five runs apiece.
Ironically, Parker got stuck with the blown save along with picking up his sure-to-be-cherished All-Star Game victory.
Pulaski’s Ryland Zaborowski showed up solid for East, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kole Myers of Burlington added a double.
Daniels batted a studly 3-for-5 with two RBIs for West while Johnson City’s Roberto Pena, a Stetson man, added a solo homer in the third inning.
Appalachian League action resumes league-wide today. Elizabethton will play at Bluefield tonight, first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. Princeton travels to Bristol for a 7 p.m. game.
