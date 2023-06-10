SOUTH CHARLESTON — Over the course of his high school career, Princeton’s Grant Cochran became the most prolific passing quarterback in Tigers football program history.
In today’s North-South Classic at South Charleston High School, he’ll be looking to make his mark on the 2023 South Cardinals.
Kickoff is set for 12 noon.
Cochran is one of a number of local graduating seniors who’ll be dressing out under Van head coach Mark Agnosti with the Cardinals in the latest incarnation of the annual all-star football game at Black Eagle Stadium.
Cochran is liable to see a lot of snaps; Logan’s Jaxon Cogar is the only other quarterback officially listed on the North roster. The North Bears list Wheeling Park’s Brett Phillips, Musselman’s Bayden Hartman and John Marshall’s Jacob Coffield as signal callers.
In addition to former Tiger two-way starter Brodee Rice, who’ll play as a linebacker today, there will be other area players among Cochrane’s Cardinals teammates who he’s known of and even played against.
Cardinals of note include James Monroe offensive lineman Jacob Proffitt, Summers County offensive lineman Coen McClaugherty, Woodrow Wilson running back Matt Moore, Summers County defensive back Duke Dodson, Oak Hill running back Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill linebacker Jerimiah Jackson, Greenbrier East defensive back Lucas McCallister, River View running back Mikey Picklesimer and Woodrow Wilson wide receiver Ty’lai Kimble.
Agnosti’s coaching staff will include Ron Deal (also of Van), Josh Evans of Summers County and Jason Smith of George Washington.
Paul Burdette of Roane County will lead the North Bears. His assistants will include Jason Hickman of Wirt County, Matthew Peery of Roane County and Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.