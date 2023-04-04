CHARLESTON — Princeton High School all-time passing leader Grant Cochran and Tigers teammate Brodee Rice will once again be football teammates in this year’s North-South Football Classic, which will be played at South Charleston High School on Saturday, June 10.
Cochran and Rice will suit up for the South Cardinals, which will contain a healthy contingent of local talent on the roster.
Fourteen area players are on the roster, which was released Monday evening. Also, one of the South’s assistant coaches will be Summers County head coach Josh Evans.
The Cardinals will take on the North Bears on Saturday, June 10, at South Charleston High School with a noon kickoff. WCHS-TV will air the game live.
Linebacker Jordan Harvey and offensive lineman Aaron Shiflett of Class AA state champion Independence will play for the South. Harvey was a two-time first-team all-stater and Shiflett helped block for back-to-back Kennedy Award winners in Atticus Goodson and Judah Price.
Woodrow Wilson teammates Matt Moore and Tylai Kimble are also on the team. The running backs helped the Flying Eagles to consecutive Class AAA playoff appearances after missing the postseason six straight seasons.
Evans will get one last chance to coach Bobcats backs Duke Dodson and Coen McClaugherty.
Oak Hill will be represented by Class AAA first-team linebacker Jerimiah Jackson and utility player Ethan Vargo-Thomas.
Class AA first-team all-state lineman Roman Milam will represent Nicholas County. Midland Trail wide receiver Cody Harrell, Greenbrier East two-way player Lucas McCallister and Jacob Proffitt of Class A state runner-up James Monroe will join him.
2023 South Cardinals
Isaiah Ayers, George Washington
Caden Beam, Winfield
Isiah Brown, Scott
Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover
Grant Cochran, Princeton
Jaxon Cogar, Logan
Peyton Coulter, George Washington
Jaxon Cunningham, Winfield
Duke Dodson, Summers County
Michael Fisher, Sissonville
Brady Green, Van
Weston Gunnoe, Van,
Cody Harrell, Midland Trail
Navar Harris, Capital
Bradley Harris, Buffalo
Jordan Harvey, Independence
Jerimiah Jackson, Oak Hill
Tylai Kimble, Woodrow Wilson
Kyrell Lewis, Spring Valley
Klayton Matthews, George Washington
Lucas McCallister, Greenbrier East
Coen McClaugherty Summers County
Matteo McKinney, Clay County
Roman Milam, Nicholas County
Matt Moore, Woodrow Wilson
Trey Ohlinger, Wahama
Jacob Proffitt, James Monroe
Brodee Rice, Princeton
Zaky Roberts, Cabell Midland
Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover
Jayden Sharps, Scott
Aaron Shiflett, Independence
Trenton Tiggle, Capital
Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill
Trey Wahl, Spring Valley
Ryan Wolfe, Cabell Midland
Jacob Morton, Clay County
Head Coach
Mark Agnosti, Van
Assistant Coaches
Ron Deal, Van
Josh Evans, Summers County
Jason Smith, George Washington
