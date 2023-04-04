Grant Cochran...

Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran (8) scrambles on a keeper in a high school football game with Bluefield, at Mitchell Stadium, earlier this month.

 Photo by Greg Barnett

CHARLESTON — Princeton High School all-time passing leader Grant Cochran and Tigers teammate Brodee Rice will once again be football teammates in this year’s North-South Football Classic, which will be played at South Charleston High School on Saturday, June 10.

Cochran and Rice will suit up for the South Cardinals, which will contain a healthy contingent of local talent on the roster.

Fourteen area players are on the roster, which was released Monday evening. Also, one of the South’s assistant coaches will be Summers County head coach Josh Evans.

The Cardinals will take on the North Bears on Saturday, June 10, at South Charleston High School with a noon kickoff. WCHS-TV will air the game live.

Linebacker Jordan Harvey and offensive lineman Aaron Shiflett of Class AA state champion Independence will play for the South. Harvey was a two-time first-team all-stater and Shiflett helped block for back-to-back Kennedy Award winners in Atticus Goodson and Judah Price.

Woodrow Wilson teammates Matt Moore and Tylai Kimble are also on the team. The running backs helped the Flying Eagles to consecutive Class AAA playoff appearances after missing the postseason six straight seasons.

Evans will get one last chance to coach Bobcats backs Duke Dodson and Coen McClaugherty.

Oak Hill will be represented by Class AAA first-team linebacker Jerimiah Jackson and utility player Ethan Vargo-Thomas.

Class AA first-team all-state lineman Roman Milam will represent Nicholas County. Midland Trail wide receiver Cody Harrell, Greenbrier East two-way player Lucas McCallister and Jacob Proffitt of Class A state runner-up James Monroe will join him.

2023 South Cardinals

Isaiah Ayers, George Washington

Caden Beam, Winfield

Isiah Brown, Scott

Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover

Grant Cochran, Princeton

Jaxon Cogar, Logan

Peyton Coulter, George Washington

Jaxon Cunningham, Winfield

Duke Dodson, Summers County

Michael Fisher, Sissonville

Brady Green, Van

Weston Gunnoe, Van,

Cody Harrell, Midland Trail

Navar Harris, Capital

Bradley Harris, Buffalo

Jordan Harvey, Independence

Jerimiah Jackson, Oak Hill

Tylai Kimble, Woodrow Wilson

Kyrell Lewis, Spring Valley

Klayton Matthews, George Washington

Lucas McCallister, Greenbrier East

Coen McClaugherty Summers County

Matteo McKinney, Clay County

Roman Milam, Nicholas County

Matt Moore, Woodrow Wilson

Trey Ohlinger, Wahama

Jacob Proffitt, James Monroe

Brodee Rice, Princeton

Zaky Roberts, Cabell Midland

Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover

Jayden Sharps, Scott

Aaron Shiflett, Independence

Trenton Tiggle, Capital

Ethan Vargo-Thomas, Oak Hill

Trey Wahl, Spring Valley

Ryan Wolfe, Cabell Midland

Jacob Morton, Clay County

Head Coach

Mark Agnosti, Van

Assistant Coaches

Ron Deal, Van

Josh Evans, Summers County

Jason Smith, George Washington

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you