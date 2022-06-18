CHARLESTON — Princeton Senior High’s Jordan Bailey has earned honorable mention status on the recently-released Class AAA All-State Baseball Team as selected by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Jefferson Senior High pitcher Griffin Horowicz was named Class AA first team captain while Huntington pitcher Braden Shepherd was named Second Team captain.
Of area interest, Woodrow Wilson infielder Danny Dickenson was named to the Class AAA second team.
Familiar faces joining Bailey on the honorable mention list include Gavin Bennett and Darris Boswell of Greenbrier East, Micah Clay of Woodrow Wilson, Jayden McLain of Oak Hill, Braxton Hall of Oak Hill, Jake Roshua of Greenbrier East, Logan Williams of Woodrow Wilson and Zane Wolfe of Oak Hill.
Class AAA All-State Baseball Team
First team
P – Griffin Horowicz, Jefferson, Sr. (captain)
P – Ben McDougal, Bridgeport, Sr.
P – Reece Sutphin, Hurricane, Jr.
C – Brett Haskins, Ripley, Sr.
C – Eli Shouldis, Huntington, Sr.
Inf – Cam Cole, Bridgeport, Sr.
Inf – Aaron Forbes, University, Jr.
Inf – Ethan Spolarich, Hurricane, Sr.
Inf – Hudson Clement, Martinsburg, Sr.
OF – Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport, Sr.
OF – Aaron Jamison, Morgantown, Jr.
OF – Damian Witty, Hurricane, Jr.
Util – Isaac McCallister, George Washington, Sr.
Util – Branson McCloud, Spring Valley, Jr.
Util – Sammy Roberts, Jefferson, Sr.
Second team
P – Braden Shepherd, Huntington, Sr. (captain)
P – Reed Bailey, Morgantown, Sr.
P – Grant Stratton, Spring Valley, Soph.
C – Bayden Hartman, Musselman, Jr.
C – Caden Johnson, Hurricane, Jr.
Inf – Michael Bittinger, Wheeling Park, Sr.
Inf – Carson McCoy, St. Albans, Jr.
Inf – Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport, Sr.
Inf – Danny Dickenson, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.
OF – Jaeden Anderson, George Washington, Sr.
OF – Sammy Booth, Spring Valley, Soph.
OF – Zack Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.
Util – Quarrier Phillips, Hurricane, Sr.
Util – Logan Lingenfelter, Cabell Midland, Sr.
Util – Chris Harbert, Bridgeport, Sr.
Honorable mention
Connor Bailey, Jefferson; Drew Bailey, Bridgeport; Jordan Bailey, Princeton; Gabe Bates, Lincoln County; Gavin Bennett. Greenbrier East; Darris Boswell, Greenbrier East; Noah Braham, University; Brogan Brown, Hurricane; Reilly Bubb, Hedgesville; Micah Clay, Woodrow Wilson; Jackson Curry, Ripley; Kaleb Edwards, Martinsburg; Jackson Fetty, Cabell Midland; Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown; Braxton Hall, Oak Hill; Chase Herndon, Spring Mills; Carter King, Parkersburg; Austin Mann, Bridgeport; Luke Marsh, Wheeling Park; Jayden McLain, Oak Hill; Hunter McSweeney, Cabell Midland; Nic Menarchek, Parkersburg South; Isaiah Morris, Martinsburg; Jason Myers, Musselman; Ethan Neely, John Marshall; Zach Nicholson, Bridgeport; Cam Reed, George Washington; Collin Reed, Washington; Phil Reed, Bridgeport; Jake Roshua, Greenbrier East; Grant Shumaker, Spring Valley; Brayden Stottlemyer, Washington; Dylan Stevens, Musselman; Garrett Stuck, Capital; Cameron Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur; Sam Wabnitz, Jefferson; Logan Williams, Woodrow Wilson; Evan Wilson, Capital; Zane Wolfe, Oak Hill.
