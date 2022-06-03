PRINCETON — Baseball can be a funny game. Appalachian League baseball in Mercer County this season has been funny from the get-go.
For instance, the Princeton WhistlePigs’ first pitch of the 2022 season on Thursday night was free base to the Bristol State Liners due to a plunked batter.
However, Thursday starter Chris Canada erased his mistake a moment later and as the evening progressed the WhistlePigs were locked in a 1-1 tie with the visitors when the game was suspended by rain in the top of the sixth inning.
On Friday the game picked up where it left off at 5 p.m. and the WhistlePigs recorded their first victory of the season with a 3-2 win over the State Liners. Funny, that.
In Friday’s regularly-scheduled second game of the series, the Appalachian League’s peculiar sudden death extra-inning rules made their first appearance in Hunnicutt Field as Bristol slipped away with a victory in 10 innings.
How funny? As of presstime, it remained unclear whether the score of record was 8-7 or 7-7, given that Bristol did not literally score a winning run.
With the game knotted up at 7, Irvin Weems III of San Diego State — who was the Mountain West Conference freshman of the Year — struck out on a full count with bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to ensure free baseball for the hometown fans. Weems had a two-run homer for Princeton earlier in the night.
As per the sudden death rules, Princeton opted to be the offensive team in the 10th.
Weems, who had two stolen bases on the night, started out on first base but was erased when he was caught stealing. AJ Jones drew a base on balls to keep the WhistlePigs hopes alive.
One out later Princeton’s hopes suddenly died as Jag Burden struck out for the third out, ceding the win to Bristol. Evidently, no stats generated during the 10th inning count for record
Stone Evers (Kansas) picked up Princeton’s first upside pitching decision of the 2022 season, striking out three and walking two over three innings of middle relief in the completed first game.
There was evidently no winning pitcher or losing pitcher in the nightcap due to the unfamiliar extra inning rules.
In the completed opener, Weems, Ahmir Cournier and Ben Beauchamp each had two-out RBIs for Princeton. In the nightcap, Ben Beauchamp went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Bronson Rivera also had two hits and two RBIs, with a double.
For Bristol, Eli Young went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run. Eric Erato went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Princeton returns to action versus the Burlington Sock Puppets at Hunnicutt Field tonight at 7 p.m.
The Bluefield Ridge Runners, which opened the season with two road losses at Danville, has its home opener at Bowen Field tonight versus the Kingsport Axmen.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
