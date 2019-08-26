Princeton High came home victorious in a local boys golf match Monday by one stroke.
The Tigers shot a 118 for the day with Graham High just one stroke behind and Greenbrier East in third one stroke back of the G-Men. PikeView and Greater Beckley finished in fourth and fifth.
The medallist for the match was DJ Bailey of Princeton High shooting a 37. The second scorer for the Tigers was Nathaniel Bailey with a 39 and Tyler Galligher was third with a score of 42.
LATE SOCCER
The PikeView High boys soccer team opened its season with draws in its first two games over the weekend.
In Friday night’s game against Point Pleasant it ended 1-1 with goalkeeper Dylan Blake being the hero.
Blake made 10 saves on the night and Kobey Taylor-Williams scored the Panthers lone goal.
PikeView and Sissonvile showed their attacking prowess by combining for 12 goals in a 6-6 tie Saturday.
Gage Damewood, Matt Lilly, Ryan Pennington and Jonathan Mitchell each had one goal for the Panthers. Taylor-Williams scored two goals including converting on a penalty kick.
Blake made 12 saves in goal for PikeView.
The next game for PikeView is today at Shady Spring.
