PRINCETON — The Appalachian League, past and present, has been known for games taking unexpected turns.
The Princeton WhistlePigs turned those occasions to their advantage on Tuesday at a crowded Hunnicutt Field to turn back the Bluefield Ridge Runners 10-5, claiming their fourth win in four tries against their local rivals.
Princeton manager Patrick Anderson talked about those unexpected turns.
“Guys battled, and competed,” he said of the WhistlePigs. “When you have those situations where balls bounce your way, you put the pressure on (your opponents), and you create that type of luck, I guess you could say. I think that has a lot to do with this game.”
Pitching also played a significant role. Princeton starter Justin Showalter gave up five hits and struck out six Ridge Runners while handling the first five innings, in which his team got out to a 10-2 lead.
“I thought Showalter did an outstanding job,” Anderson said. “He set the tone, he pitched to a lead — which, sometimes, these young kids have a hard time doing.”
There was no need for Showalter to push himself beyond that point, his manager said.
“A lot of these guys have pitched in college, and they’re really tired. We thought it was the best thing to do for him, not to extend himself even further,” Anderson said.
“Really, we’re worried about these guys down the road. It’s not all about winning the ballgames here. We want to win, but ultimately it’s their career and their future. So we thought five innings (for Showalter) was a great job, and gave us the best chance to possibly get the win.”
Manny Dollenger took over out of the bullpen, and Xander Rojahn, a 6-foot-3 Illinois native, locked down the final 2 ⅓ innings. He allowed no hits or runs and struck out three batters.
Anderson said, “We were kind of light in the bullpen today. We used a lot of guys yesterday … but I thought Xander did a great job finishing it out. He was a little bit erratic with some of his pitches, but he bowed up a little bit and did a great job of finishing the ballgame.”
Offensively, Tre Morris singled to plate the game’s first run and an error on the play allowed Dylan Rogers to score. The two drew back-to-back walks in the bottom of the third, and both scored in a three-run inning.
Bluefield did not get its first hit off Showalter until Myles McKisic singled to lead off the third frame, but he was erased off the base path by a double play. McKisic went on to reach base four times, including two walks.
His single in the fourth, coming after Princeton’s lone error of the night, brought Michael Eve home to cut the home team’s lead to 6-2.
Princeton answered with four runs in their half of the fourth inning, and needed only one hit as Bluefield extended the stanza via a pair of errors.
Showalter and his defense retired the last four batters the pitcher faced. Bluefield scored three runs off Dollenger in the subsequent two innings, and Princeton managed just three singles and no runs in their final four frames, but the lead — and Rojahn’s pitching — were more than enough.
The WhistlePigs concluded with 10 hits. Bluefield finished with nine hits, and Brayden Joubert went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Anderson said, “I thought as a whole, they kind of fed off of each other. We kept answering when they scored a couple of runs … so I was really happy with that.”
“We were able to answer back, and keep the lead, and our pitching did a good job of holding them.”
The Appalachian League has a day off today.
Princeton (20-13) remains a game back of Pulaski (21-12) in the East Division of the Appy League. The WhistlePigs play Thursday and Friday at Burlington and return home for a weekend series with Greeneville.
Bluefield (15-18) will play its next four games on the road, in Johnson City and Pulaski. The Ridge Runners’ next home games are July 20-21 against Elizabethton.
Anderson said about the season so far, “These kids are really great kids. They’re fun to be around. We challenge them, every day, to try to understand the grinds of playing every day. It’s a tough thing to do.”
“This is a great league, and they’ve set it up to where they can hopefully understand what that means … be able to grind through. And that’s what it’s all about.”
A large and loud crowd watched the proceedings. Parking was almost impossible to find around the field. The 50-50 raffle resulted in a $283 payout. Meanwhile, the Princeton Rotary Club reported that their fundraiser earned $1,000 to fight polio worldwide.
Anderson said, “It was exciting to see, it really was. It was a good feeling. … It was a good atmosphere. It’s great to be able to see a lot of people together, watching a game. And it’s a game, you know.
“And, gosh, we gave them a decent game to be able to watch and enjoy.”
At H.P. Hunnicutt Field
Bluefield ……. 000. 202. 100 — 5 9 3
Princeton … 213. 400. 00x — 10 10 1
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Monday, July 12
Princeton 6, Bluefield 5
Tuesday, July 13
Princeton 10, Bluefield 5
Wednesday, July 14
Bluefield OFF
Princeton OFF
Thursday, July 15
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Bluefield at Johnson City.7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Bluefield at Pulaski. 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Princeton, 5:30 p.m.
