PRINCETON — Legal matters delayed the reveal of the Princeton Whistlepigs baseball team name for almost 50 days past the originally-intended reveal date of Feb. 2.
Fortunately, other aspects of the Princeton Baseball Association’s preparations for the upcoming New Appalachian League didn’t grind to a halt during the lengthy back-and-forth of trademark negotiations regarding the team’s chosen name.
One of the most notable — and visible — sign of progress is Hunnicutt Field itself, where the former home of the Princeton Rays is in the process of having the last of its old grass removed in preparation for the installation of upgraded natural grass turf for the infield, outfield and foul territory.
“We are doing upgrades to our field. If you go by Hunnicutt Field right now they are tearing up our turf, then we’re getting new grass installed. That should be late this week or early next week. It’ll be Bermuda ... it’s called Game On grass. As soon as they lay it down we’ll be able to play on it said Princeton Whistlepigs General Manager Danny Shingleton, who revealed the name of Princeton’s representative in the New Appalachian League on Tuesday.
The main reason for the delay of the reveal was lengthy negotiations with a distiller in Vermont which manufactures a craft rye whiskey named ‘Whistle Pig.’ Apparently, the one of the issues that locked Princeton Baseball Association into negotiations with the distillery — instead of simply bailing out and picking another name — was the amount of advance work that had already gone into setting up the team colors.
“We couldn’t change our team name to something else because of our color scheme. We couldn’t be something that was initially thought of as red, white and blue and here we have a brown and yellow color scheme,” Shingleton said.
“Everything else is falling into place as far as getting our players ... field prep, locker prep ... things like that,” Shingleton said.
Tuesday’s Princeton name reveal was the last cat out of the bag regarding the names of the New Appalachian League’s 10 teams. The Princeton Whistlepigs join the neighboring Bluefield Ridge Runners along with the Bristol State Liners, the Greeneville Flyboys, the Johnson City Doughboys, the Kingsport Axmen, the Pulaski River Turtles, the Elizabethon River Riders, the Danville Otterbots and the Burlington Sock Puppets.
Princeton Whistlepig players and staff will arrive in town on June 1. The season will open at Hunnnicutt Stadium on Thursday, June 3 with the first of a two-day home stand with the Burlington Sock Puppets.
Unlike the preceding Appalachian League’s rookie league structure, players comprising the New Appalachian League will be selected from amateur ranks of elite college players by a steering committee composed of leaders within collegiate and professional baseball. The talent pool will be distributed throughout the league via a draft, which has yet to be announced.
While the ‘non-professional’ status of the players has raised the eyebrows of some longtime Appalachian League fans, Princeton Baseball Association President Dewey Russell believes that the quality of the baseball played in the New Appalachian League will be more entertaining overall than it was the old rookie ball.
“I think we’re going to have more consistent talent, overall,” said Russell.
who suspects that the amateur model of the New Appalalchian League is a player development prototype that will eventually replace the entire minor league system.
Princeton Baseball Association officials are hopeful that most attendance restrictions associated with COVID-19 will be lifted by that time.
“We are hoping our doors will be wide open and that everybody can attend,” Shingleton said.
