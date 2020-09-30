PRINCETON — The emotions swirled as high and unpredictably as the leather ball on Tuesday as the Princeton Senior High volleyball team honored its seniors, and worked through opening-night hurdles, to end up with a victory over a talented James Monroe squad.
The Tigers came back from a two-point loss in its first set to take the next three, wrapping up a 24-26, 26-21, 25-20, 25-16 victory on the Coach Ralph Ball Court.
The smiles from the home team at the end seemed to prove a statement authored by Princeton senior Kelissa Robertson and read on her behalf more than an hour earlier, during the pregame senior ceremony.
“It’s not all about winning, but it sure does feel nice when you do,” Robertson was quoted as saying.
The start of the season for Princeton (1-0) had been delayed because of a combination of factors, mostly related to coronavirus protocols.
Princeton head coach Rob Moreland said, “One week, we couldn’t (play) because we were ‘in orange.’ The first one was supposed to be against James Monroe, and they weren’t capable (of playing due to Covid-19 levels). Then due to contract tracing, we all had to go in quarantine.
“Now we’re finding out that some other teams that we play against in our section are now going through it. So it’s not just us.”
The night began with James Monroe (3-2) in total control, taking a quick 7-0 lead behind service points from Sydney Phipps. The home squad rallied to tie the set twice but the Mavericks wrapped up their two-point win when Lilly Jackson spiked the ball into an unguarded patch of floor on the Tigers’ side of the net.
“Yeah, there were some butterflies,” Moreland said. “James Monroe has played three games already; this was our first one, due to … how this season is.”
“It showed up in the first five, six points,” the coach said. “We were in a hole. That first set, had we not given up those points, we would have won that set.”
Princeton evened up the match in the second set, running off seven straight points to take a lead that the home team never gave up. A block by freshman Maddie Stull put the Tigers ahead 17-16 in the midst of that run.
Moreland said, “It’s always ‘just play one point at a time.’ That’s what we’ve always stressed … you focus on that. Don’t focus on what might happen in the future, what happened in the past. Then you’ve got a chance. You just keep battling.”
The third set featured six early ties before Princeton pulled out the five-point victory and forged its 2-1 lead.
The Tigers played crisply and aggressively as the last two sets played out. Princeton senior Sam Ellison, whose athletic ability shone all night, contributed four service points down the stretch, including an ace serve for a 22-14 lead.
Moreland said, “It’s a mentality we practice. We practice a lot of times being down five, seven, eight points, and how to be able to come out and be aggressive, right off the bat. I have complete faith in this group, and I make sure they know that. … That takes the pressure off of them.”
Haylie McPherson had 28 assists for Princeton. Stull issued 16 kills and Ellison had 13. Ellison and Olivia McKinney each provided 17 digs, and Bailee Candler accounted for 13.
Asked about Ellison, Moreland said, “She has multiple options, and is a smart player on the court. As soon as (our opponent) takes away one thing, she’s going to bring in something else.”
Ellison has been contacted by a number of NCAA Division II volleyball programs. From the script during her senior recognition moment, Alderson-Broaddus University appears to be among the leading candidates.
The Tigers remain at home for a tri-match on Thursday featuring PikeView and Greenbrier East. The Mavericks host Greenbrier East this evening.
Moreland said about Greenbrier East, a Class AAA sectional foe of the Tigers, “They’re one of the teams to beat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.